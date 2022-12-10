Global site navigation

Man Sets Dance Floor on Fire at Year End Function, Mzansi Impressed With the Moves: “He Can Groove”
Man Sets Dance Floor on Fire at Year End Function, Mzansi Impressed With the Moves: “He Can Groove”

by  Privie Kandi
  • A man had Mzansi taking notes after a video of him getting down at his workplace's year-end function went viral
  • The guy stole the show at the event after taking over the dance floor to get down to some good music
  • Social media users were impressed by how he was carefree and did his thing without minding those around him

A man showed his workmates that he has moves for days after he took over the dance floor at his company's year-end function.

Man shows off dancing skills
A man too over the dancefloor at his workplace's year-end function with his dancing skills. Image: @Steez0147.
Peeps loved how the guy became the star of the moment after taking to the dance floor to do what he does best.

Reacting to the video shared by @Steez0147 on Twitter, many said they took notes from the talented dancer.

@kabelomagstins said:

"Back in varsity, my wife used to ask me to dance during parties, and lenna I'd do that ka hlogo ye telele. I was such an idiot then ."

@Sqhophololo wrote:

"Eish, see why I don't like people taking pics and videos ebumnandini. Guy was just having fun and next thing jiki jiki uyi meme/gif."

@_Shwaam commented:

"I can dance neh, but I pray I never become this guy . And I have the potential to be . Lord, save me from myself. He can groove"

@Tsigwili noted:

"Before you even press play, uyabona nje ngu majaivana la. "

@Jackofa61413965 commented:

"Lol your kids know Kuthi you dance like this ku ma year end function."

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that a man chose to do away with social decorum and freed his inner child. He displayed his joy by riding a plastic kids' scooter, known for the loud noise it creates.

In the video posted by @kingfez2, he can be seen navigating his way out of the liquor store while making motorbike sounds with his mouth.

A gogo could not believe what she was seeing and took a moment to observe the man's foolish antics. His odd behaviour had people on social media chuckling, with some saying he was overwhelmed by the festive spirit.

