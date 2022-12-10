A man had Mzansi taking notes after a video of him getting down at his workplace's year-end function went viral

The guy stole the show at the event after taking over the dance floor to get down to some good music

Social media users were impressed by how he was carefree and did his thing without minding those around him

A man showed his workmates that he has moves for days after he took over the dance floor at his company's year-end function.

A man too over the dancefloor at his workplace's year-end function with his dancing skills. Image: @Steez0147.

Peeps loved how the guy became the star of the moment after taking to the dance floor to do what he does best.

Reacting to the video shared by @Steez0147 on Twitter, many said they took notes from the talented dancer.

@kabelomagstins said:

"Back in varsity, my wife used to ask me to dance during parties, and lenna I'd do that ka hlogo ye telele. I was such an idiot then ."

@Sqhophololo wrote:

"Eish, see why I don't like people taking pics and videos ebumnandini. Guy was just having fun and next thing jiki jiki uyi meme/gif."

@_Shwaam commented:

"I can dance neh, but I pray I never become this guy . And I have the potential to be . Lord, save me from myself. He can groove"

@Tsigwili noted:

"Before you even press play, uyabona nje ngu majaivana la. "

@Jackofa61413965 commented:

"Lol your kids know Kuthi you dance like this ku ma year end function."

