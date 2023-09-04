A South African man impressed many women after he confidently installed his girlfriend's new lace frontal wig

A now-viral video posted on TikTok shows the man hard at work as he glues and styles the wig

Mzansi women flooded the TikTok post to praise the man for his skills and thoughtfulness

Installing a lace frontal wig can be a bit complicated for beginners, but it is definitely doable with a little practice.

A man impressed many with his wig installation skills. Image: @madrops1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

One man has clearly been practising after he confidently installed his bae's new wig, which he bought for her, with impressive skill.

Man installs his girlfriend's lace frontal wig

A video posted on TikTok by @madrops1 shows her man working meticulously to glue and style the wig.

According to the post, the man bought the hair and the installation kit and also decided to install the hair himself.

Judging by @madrops1's happy smile, she was quite pleased with the end result courtesy of bae who seems to also make for a skilled hairstylist.

"Mama ngikhethe yena❤️ thank you ma love❤️," the happy woman captioned the post.

South African women impressed by the man's skills

Mzansi women flooded the TikTok post as they responded with sweet messages directed to the couple. Others were also in awe of how thoughtful the man was to do his girlfriend's hair.

Thandie Bae commented:

"Mangiyizambane nkosi ngenze ama friesthis is nice ."

YasekhayaGumede344 wrote:

"If he wants to, he will❤️."

KcGcina said:

"I’ll always appreciate you sthandwa sami ♥️ ."

Eureka asked:

"Is your boyfriend single?"

ndiksongeziwe wrote:

"My fellow Ambulances, let's say Wow, wow wow ."

Zase wrote:

"Abafana bakhathele ukukhokhela ama installations ."

kwanda_m said:

"Nakhetha kahle sisi."

Johannesburg woman’s wig slides off mid-groove

In another story, Briefly News reported that a lady on TikTok lived every wig wearer's worst nightmare. The lady got her hair done and headed out to paint the town red.

Peeps could not get over the video showing the disaster that was the woman's hair. The TikTok got a quarter of a million likes, as peeps' hearts broke for the stunner.

TikTokker @magoodies12 was not happy after her fresh install slid right off while she was in public, The lady was at groove when her wig shifted off her head.

