A video showing hairdressers styling a little girl's hair with a braided wig gained traction on TikTok

Many people were stunned that the parents allowed the stylists to put the wig around her fragile hairline

The short footage sparked mixed reactions in the comments section about age-appropriate hairstyles

A video of Lagos hairstylists installing a braided lace wig on a young girl. Image: @bossladyhairline8

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video of a young girl getting her hair styled with a lace wig has gone viral.

Video of girl's lace wig styling spreads

The video posted by @bossladyhairline8 shows the wig being installed onto her delicate head, which has left viewers stunned. In just two days, it has clocked 297,000 views and 4,500 likes.

Children's beauty standards discussed

It has sparked a mixture of reactions from netizens worldwide. Some people said the girl was adorable and have even asked about similar styling services for their own young children.

On the other hand, viewers argued that the girl was too young for such a hairstyle and expressed concerns about the potential impact on her hair and scalp.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users share mixed opinions about braided wig

@mantoashabangu asked:

"How much is this and can it be covered also in the front, not with this style."

@gomotso57 said:

"You are turning kids into old women with wigs."

@iiam_wunmi wrote:

"Please how can I get this hair for my daughter?"

@Lesego stated:

"Bathong? What about traction alopecia? Ha aah on kids? Babies?"

@MomoLesoRachisu added:

"They are called kids for a reason."

@user8013080040754 posted:

"Location please I want two for my girls."

@Kego said:

"Can we let them be kids?"

@Nondumiso asked:

"Price please."

