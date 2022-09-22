A Durban police officer who was arrested for allegedly murdering a suspect said there has been two attempts on his life so far

The 42-year-old testified during his bail application at the Pinetown magistrate’s court on Wednesday, 21 September

Family and friends of the 27-year-old victim picketed outside the court, calling for the murder-accused police officer's bail to be denied

PINETOWN - A Durban police officer who was arrested for allegedly murdering a suspect and hiding his body said that his life is in danger.

A Durban police officer who is accused of killing a suspect claims he is being harassed by inmates. Image: Darren Stewart & Stock image

The 42-year-old testified during his bail application at the Pinetown magistrate’s court on Wednesday, 21 September, when he claimed that there had been two attempts on his life since his incarceration.

Sergeant Ayanda Ntombela faces charges of kidnapping, premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice. It is alleged that Ntombela took Sihle Mtshare from his home for questioning on Sunday, 21 August, and his body was found later in a drain.

While testifying, the accused asked the court to consider that he is a father of 11 children who he must support. Ntombela claimed that he would not be a flight risk nor interfere with witnesses, TimesLIVE reported.

The prosecutor told the court that the accused was paying maintenance through the courts for some of his children. The police officer’s bail application was postponed to Thursday, 22 September.

Family and friends of the 27-year-old victim picketed outside the court, calling for bail to be denied. Mtshare’s aunt, Phumzile, told IOL that the family wants justice for her nephew, who was a father of one child.

South Africans react to the case:

Sizwe Mcunu said:

“Strange, he fears for his life, but it was easy for him to take someone’s life. So, he thinks the man he killed was not scared when he killed him?”

Genny Alex commented:

“What did he expect? They would welcome him with open arms, he killed one of them so now is an inmate but on the other side of the law.”

Dave Laas posted:

“Should have thought about prior.”

Sputla Sebola II wrote:

“But now you are one of them, fight your battle there and stop being cry baby.”

Majid Saratchuva added:

“KZN needs cleaning for real war is long gone guys.”

