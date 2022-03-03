A police detective from KwaZulu-Natal has admitted that he fell asleep during a court session in November 2019

As a result of his actions, the 57-year-old cop was holding a firearm when he accidentally fired the gun and shot a state prosecutor

Detective Warrant Officer Muzi Euchalystius Mkhize has been ordered to pay a fine of R20 000 and given a six-year suspended sentence

PIETERMARITZBURG - In November 2019, a KwaZulu-Natal police detective fell asleep during court proceedings and accidentally fired his gun. This action led to the death of 62-year-old Adelaide Ann Ferreira Watt.

Detective Warrant Officer Muzi Euchalystius Mkhize, aged 57, pleaded guilty to dozing off and has been convicted of culpable homicide.

A KZN police detective has been found guilty of culpable homicide after he mistakenly shot a state detective. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The court gave Mkhize a sentence of six years which has been suspended and has also been ordered to pay R20 000 to a shelter in Pietermaritzburg that is geared towards women and children, according to TimesLIVE.

At the time of the horrific incident, Watt was prosecuting a case related to a farm robbery at the uMzimkhulu regional court where guns and other possessions were stolen.

News24 reports that the firearm Mkhize accidentally fired was an exhibit gun and there were no checks done to ensure that it was not loaded. In his plea statement, Mkihize told the court that he failed to ensure that the gun, which belonged to the victim of the robber, was actually safe when it was returned as an exhibit.

"He said that during court proceedings he had dozed off and was startled when the court suddenly adjourned. This caused him to lose control of the shotgun and in an attempt to regain control of the gun, a shot was discharged," said NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara.

Mkhize admitted in his plea that his actions were careless and stated that he never intended to kill or hurt Watt since they had had a great working relationship, according to Kara.

South Africans shocked about the killing of state prosecutor Watt

@Beachdays3 said:

"A loaded gun in a courtroom - you can't make this up!"

@zeeshongwe said:

"What on earth‍♀️?"

@ChiefExo said:

"This is crazy."

