Bheki Cele has been ordered to pay punitive damages after police misfired by arresting a man on unfounded suspicions of wrongdoing

The complainant was kept in the holdings cells at a police station in November 2019 before he was later released without being charged

The presiding officer in the case ruled that the plaintiff suffered humiliation at the hands of the officers and ordered Cele to pay R275 000

Praising the court's ruling, South Africans were vocal on social media and hurled a barrage of insults at Cele and his police force over the matter

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg ruled that the Minister of Police Bheki Cele should pay R275 000 in damages after police jailed a man wrongfully and confiscated his vehicle.

The aggrieved complainant, Boccaccio Nhlapo, dragged Cele to court 18 months ago after he'd been arrested and held in police custody for two days in November 2019. News24 reported that Nhlapho was at his home when police barged in looking for someone going by a different name.

Despite producing his ID document, which showed he was not the suspect police were looking for, a back and forth ensued over his culpability, and he was placed in handcuffs and taken into custody.

"At that time, officers insisted the vehicle's chassis number [consisting of the last six digits of its Vehicle Identification Number (VIN)] had been interfered with and that they were going to confiscate the car.

"The plaintiff stated that he did not want to disturb the officers as they carried out their duties but disputed the allegations that he had been tampering," read the court documents."

Nhlapo later contended that before police arrested him, they had attempted to solicit a R10 000 bribe from him, demands which he did not give into. He was taken to and held at the Kagiso police station in Krugersdorp and was later released without charge.

Violation of consitutional rights

The defendant's plight was unpacked in detail after the matter was brought before the court. The magistrate, Judge Susannah Cowen, found that multiple constitutional rights were violated as Nhlapho sat in a cell and through the unlawful search and seizure of his property.

Briefly News understands Nhlapho sought the court to rule in favour of a R250 000 and R300 000 settlement in punitive damages. Before making her judgement, Cowen highlighted the extent of the "harassment" Nhlapho suffered.

"The facts of this case call for an award in the ballpark contended for by the complainant, with my conclusion carrying that an amount of R275 000 in damages is awarded.

Cele, who has remained mum on the axing of national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole, according to EWN, is required to pay this amount at an interest rate of 10 per cent from the date of demand to the date of payment.

Locals have a say

On social media, keen observers of the unfolding events rued the misfiring by Cele's officers. Locals mercilessly criticised South Africa's law enforcement and their miscarriage of justice, lamenting the knock-on effect this will have on "the taxpayer".

@Sibusiso Mthombheni wrote:

"The overzealous officers should be paying from the pockets, tax payers shouldn't be footing the bill for their incompetence."

@Brent Heynes said:

"So easy to pay it out because it doesn't affect his pocket. How about either he pays the money from his own pocket or we as tax payers foot the bill but he resigns?"

@Ngoako Moloi NK added:

"Good luck, Mr Nhlapo. Please enjoy your money wisely. I don't want to see [you] on an episode of I Blew It, okay?"

