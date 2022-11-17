Unathi Nkayi has taken to her timeline to share that she's grateful to Mzansi for raising funds for her friend to fight cancer

The media personality asked the country to donate towards Pinda Potewela's medical bills after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2021

Social media users thanked all the people who contributed to the over R150 000 donations that Pinda has been gifted with an aim to save her life

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Unathi Nkayi is grateful to Mzansi after her sick friend Pinda Potewela has been gifted with over R150 000.

Unathi Nkayi thanked Mzansi for donating R150k to her friend who is battling cancer. Image: @unathi.co

Source: Instagram

Pinda is battling cancer and she couldn't raise funds for her medical bills. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2021.

Unathi, as a good friend, took to her socials and pleaded with her followers to donate R150 000 towards Pinda's medical bills.

ZAlebs reports that the donations have gone up to R160 000. Taking to Instagram, Unathi thanked the country on behalf of her friend. Unathi captioned her post:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Thank you Mzantsi from the bottom of our hearts. THANK YOU."

Peeps took to social media to wish Pinda a speedy recovery. They also thanked all those who opened their hearts and wallets with an aim of saving Pinda.

telletroliene said:

"Power of social media when used correctly."

precg wrote:

"Love and light. Strongs Pinda you got this!"

zingisas commented:

"Beautiful. Such kindness. I still can't get over it!!!"

pennysishange said:

"We all need a friend like this."

snonhlanha wrote:

"Speed recovery and I'm sending hugsss, Pinda."

dineomolishiwa added:

"For with GOD nothing is impossible."

Zandie Khumalo respond to trolls who want her cancelled

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandie Khumalo has responded to trolls who want the sisters to be cancelled for their alleged involvement in the cover up of who killed Senzo Meyiwa.

The late bafana Bafana star's trial is ongoing and new information suggests that Chicco Twala's son, Longwe Twala, allegedly shot him at the sisters' family home in 2014.

Zandie and Kelly Khumalo have always maintained that it was a robbery gone wrong but the court heard that Longwe, who was visiting the fam at the time, pulled the trigger on the fateful night. Many social media users want Zandie and Kelly to be "cancelled" for obstruction of justice.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News