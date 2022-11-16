Ntsiki Mazwai returned to social media after a short hiatus with gifts for the less privileged

The controversial media personality took to her Twitter page to reveal that she had embarked on a project to donate sanitary towels to girls

Social media users hailed the singer and poet for taking the initiative to give back to communities

Ntsiki Mazwai is back on social media, but this time she is not throwing shade at other celebs or sharing her unpopular opinions.

Ntsiki Mazwai has been hailed for the great initiative to donate sanitary wear for girls.

Source: Instagram

The star, who is known for always sharing the truth without sugarcoating, had taken a brief break from social media.

Taking to her Twitter page, Ntsiki Mazwai announced that she had joined hands with Vivian Mokome to donate sanitary towels to girls at Alex High school. Her fans and followers celebrated her return while others hailed her for the great initiative she had embarked on.

@VuyiFebruarie said:

"Great initiative . Welcome back "

@Mesuli_Mlandu added:

"Ubuyile na wethu kweli khefu ubulithathile. Maisthembe ubulonwabele. Welcome back."

@ntsika_jr added:

"Yhooo i was wondering unqabe phi Mamiya welcome back ❤."

Ntsiki also shared a short clip from the event on her Instagram page. The viral video shows the star on the stage encouraging students to embrace their bodies.

Source: Briefly News