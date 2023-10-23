Exotic dancer Zodwa Wabantu and actress Manaka Ranaka battled it out in the ring this past weekend

The boxing match between the two media personalities took place on Sunday 22 October 2023, in Mpumalanga

Fans and followers of the two were not impressed with how their match went, and some said it was a waste of money and time

Zodwa Wabantu and Manaka Ranaka's boxing match was an epic fail.

Source: Instagram

Mara, what was Zodwa Wabantu and Manaka Ranaka doing in the boxing ring? After their match over the past weekend, the pair left a bitter taste in their supporter's mouth.

Zodwa Wabantu and Manaka's match turns into an epic fail

Haike, the two female media personalities have topped the trending lists yet again. Not so long ago, it was reported that Khanyi Mbau and Zodwa Wabantu would battle it in a boxing match this month.

But then, things changed after the former Stokvel star, Manaka Ranaka, publicly challenged the exotic dancer to a boxing match. The match between the two finally took place over the weekend, on Sunday, 22 October 2023, in Mpumalanga.

An X user, @Mrskillmonger1, posted a snippet of the two rolling in the boxing ring. The Twitter captioned the video:

"Zodwa and Manaka boxing match."

Check out the clip below:

Netizens unimpressed with Zodwa and Manaka's fight

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, fans of the media personalities were unhappy with how the fight went. Some questioned if people really bought tickets to watch this circus. Check out some of the comments below:

@Luu_Matinjwa said:

"What nonsense is this? This country is full of jokes."

@TshepoTC11 wrote:

"Clowns entertain clowns."

@LungiYou replied:

"They are rolling mntakabawo."

@Phuza_7 said:

"This is a circus. Kuyadlalwa la."

@1235789X responded:

"This is when you appreciate MEN."

@tahbryce said:

"What kinda boxing is this."

@ZMhlathuze wrote:

"Umsangano."

@___QueenBigB replied:

"People paid to watch this."

