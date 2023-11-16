Handré Pollard, a South African rugby union player, was caught on camera stretching before a game

Aside from his good looks, Pollard is renowned for his calm demeanour under pressure and his ability to control the game

The video of him stretching went viral on TikTok, with many ladies commenting on his good looks

A TikTok video of Springbok star Handré Pollard stretching ahead of a rugby game had many ladies hot under the collar.

A video posted by @rugbyworldcup shows the handsome fly-half down on one knee as he stretches his other leg while carefully scanning the playing field.

"Good lord ," the post was captioned.

Handré Pollard is a South African rugby union player who currently plays for the national team, known as the Springboks, and Leicester Tigers in England's Premiership Rugby.

He is a versatile player who can play at fly-half, inside-centre, and fullback. Pollard is renowned for his calm demeanour under pressure, his accurate kicking, and his ability to control the game.

SA in awe of hunky Handre

Netizens reacted to the video with flirty comments directed to the good-looking Springbok player.

azola mlotywa said:

"Enormously cool man, no panic ."

Brittney said:

"Yep I'm not going to get tired of this keep it coming."

Aphelele responded:

"Man's is always hyper focused. Love to see it."

Ellie commented:

"Slaying it."

Lisa wrote:

"I didn’t know rugby existed till I saw this man ."

Sasha-Lee B said:

"I want to know who the admin of this page is cause the captions ."

