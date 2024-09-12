A video of a woman at a clothing store holding a chutney sauce pyjama set left the online community in stitches

The woman in the video held the shorts, which have the source all over them next to the top to show how well they go together

Social media users were quick to ask where she got the set as they wanted to buy it

A woman found a cute chutney sauce pyjama set at a local clothing store. Image @londiee010

Source: TikTok

A TikTok user shared a video holding a pyjama set with Ms Balls Chutney sauce bottles all over it.

The video shared by user @londiee010 on TikTok received much popularity on social media.

The saucy pyjamas become a hit

In a short video clip, the woman holds the top and the shorts together, showing how the set looks.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps probe for the clothing store in quest of getting themselves the sleepwear set

Social media users in the comment section detailed how much they wanted the pyjamas for their partners, while those who bought them expressed happiness.

User @bsnaps17 shared:

"I’m getting these for my brother, he eats chutney with everything 😭."

User @molokoanelebogang rejoiced:

"Yerrr I'm gonna be looking so cute in this 2 piece... Yerrr I'm getting ASP."

User @hearts.from.sana commented:

"I wanted to send it but forgot we ain’t talking anymore 😂😂😂."

User @liya_bona3 wanted to get the set for her man but remembered something:

"Please remind me later to send it to him, ngisakwatile okwamanje (I'm still angry at him) 😭😭."

User @jabulilebanda wished to know the store location:

"Where in Nelspruit? I want to buy them a for him just to annoy him 🤣🤣🤣."

User @brownskingirl_zulu was also among those who wanted the sleepwear set:

"This would make cute pj's for me😂😂😂😂."

SA peeps in disbelief after seeing a woman shopping in a nightgown

In another article by Briefly New, a social media user shared a video of a woman wearing a nightgown coming out of a shop in a filling station.

After seeing the video, the online community was divided. Some saw nothing wrong with the lady's actions, while others felt she should not have exited the house wearing a gown.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News