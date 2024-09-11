A woman got candid about her relationship on social media, and people were shocked by her story

One lady in Mzansi shared how she went above and beyond for her ex-partner, leaving her devastated.

Lady shares how her man disappeared on her after everything she did for him. Image: @bongie_kumalo

Woman's bae disappears on her birthday

TikTok user @bongie_kumalo opened up about how her man treated her on the day of her birthday, which left her heartbroken. The young lady said that when it was her partner's birthday, she made sure he felt special.

@bongie_kumalo noted the following:

"Smiling because life did not end when I spoiled him on his birthday. Took him hiking, spa treatment, picnic setup and an expensive gift."

But when it came to her birthday, the gent disappeared and was nowhere to be found.

Take a look at the woman's video.

People react to the lady's story

The woman's story touched many online users as they flooded her comments section, expressing their thoughts while others shared their experiences.

S’vunguvungu shared:

"He left me a week before my birthday... Kanti I was gonna meet the husband a week after my birthday. Life has a funny way of doing things."

Xolly wrote:

"I stopped doing things for him on his birthdays because I’m tired of not getting anything in return."

Miiranda_mt6 could relate:

"Sorry nono. This happened to me but thanks God I just bought him a wallet and snacks nje with another man’s money ke poff."

Amos expressed:

"Sorry to hear that but everything will be fine very soon."

Sibusiwisa added:

"I dumped him way before mine because part of me knows when mine comes, he'll definitely ruin it."

Woman gets ghosted by her bae on lobola day, Mzansi feels for her

Briefly News previously reported that a South African woman was left devastated by her partner on the day of their lobola. She shared her story on social media, which left peeps in shock.

One hun who goes by the TikTok handle @bownie_segage uploaded a screenshot of her WhatsApp text with her bae. The young lady waiting patiently for her man to show up with his loved one ghosted her on their big day, leaving the hun shattered.

