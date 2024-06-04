A lady on Twitter was disgusted by a woman who went shopping in her nightwear

Women in the comments section agreed with the lady and bashed the pyjama girl

More comments started rolling in about the woman’s image

A lady on Twitter exposed a woman shopping in her pyjamas.

Mzansi bashes a woman who went shopping in her pyjamas. Image: @Lady L Mabuza-Thaanyane

Source: Twitter

The internet bashed the pyjama girl for going out in public in her nightgown.

Let’s keep it classy

A lady who went to the garage to top up on her petrol spotted a woman disgustingly representing herself. The filmed woman went shopping in a refreshments store in her pyjamas and shocked the lady who had been waiting to top up.

The lady named Lerato Mabuza could not pass the chance to film and expose the anonymous woman and captioned the post:

“Ladies, bothata ke eng mara? A gown is an indoor apparel. This is so disgusting. If you you’re leaving your house for any reason, put on comfortable clothing and go. NO NIGHT GOWNS.”

See post below:

Mzansi Lady Calls Out Woman for Shopping in Her Pyjamas in Refreshment Store

Source: Twitter

Netizens camp out

Twitter users agreed that going out in pyjamas is disgusting:

@ngwanashil93457 commented:

"Let people be, if you have a problem with it don't wear it, those who feel like wearing it let them wear it. I never worn it in public nor leave my house wearing it. But let people be. Never look back, nothing ever changes there."

@Luyi_Blessed warned the woman to never walk around in PJs:

"Never do that again, its wrong and disgusting. Its an indoor wear not for public. We are happy for you that you have one, but keep it in doors! Not for public! Gha!"

@Lastki2King does not think shopping in PJs is a problem:

"I don’t think so . Me I leave nearby a garage I walk wearing a gown don’t see anything wrong about it. Because as long you are wearing nothing is wrong with it. Stop judging others so u won’t be judged. After all I don’t blame you because u are looking for likes."

Pyjama fever

Briefly News reported that two enthusiastic university students went viral on TikTok with their super high-energy dance routine. The friends got a dancing bug and let loose in their pyjamas while on campus at the University of Mpumalanga.

Online users flooded the comments to express how they loved the way the two friends got their groove on. The duo thoroughly entertained many people. The chaotic energy between the two ladies was fascinating for many online users.

