The young South African musician Naledi Aphiwe recently announced that she finally wrote her last exam

The Ngiyabonga hitmaker was doing her matric this year, and she shared a post of her last day in high school

Many netizens congratulated the singer on finishing her matric and wishing her all the best

Naledi Aphiwe writes her final Matric exam. Image: @naledi_aphiwe

Source: Instagram

The Award-winning singer and songwriter Naledi Aphiwe recently announced that she has written her last high school exam as she was doing her matric in 2024.

The Ngiyabonga hitmaker has been posting about her final matric exams on her Instagram page, the first one being when she started writing them.

The post was captioned:

"Monday sis is starting her final exams. Good luck to all Candidates starting exams. Okunye nokunye sokbona ngo December."

See the post below:

The singer also shared a video of her on the last day of her final exams on social media and captioned it:

"Signing out."

See the post below:

Netizens congratulate Naledi Aphiwe

Many netizens flooded the comment section congratulating Naledi Aphiwe on completing her final year in high school. Here's what they had to say:

buki_silwana commented:

"Congratulations on the last exam, my baby. All roads lead to University."

odiiyio_monk_official responded:

"Congratulations, now let's aim for UKZN WESTVILLE."

intombazanekagogo_ said:

"Yay! Congratulations nana."

_bh3ka_ wrote:

"All the best nana."

iamcoachmichelled replied:

"Good luck, baby gurl. I know you got this."

ayandamandayi shared:

"Wishing you all the best, put God first in everything you do."

noluthandohadebe060114 responded:

"Good luck, my love wishing you nothing but the best don't forget to pray."

sth.a_gcaba commented:

"Good luck, mama. Stay focused, and don’t forget to pray before starting your paper."

Naledi Aphiwe thanks fans for voting for her

In a previous report by Briefly News, Naledi Aphiwe was ecstatic over her Briefly News Entertainment Award win.

The singer bagged herself the Top Influencer of the Year award and is grateful to her fans. The young star is beaming with pride at her win after recently opening up about how nervous she was. Her manager told Briefly News that she was excited about the win.

Source: Briefly News