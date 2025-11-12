Brazilian ex-UFC fighter Godofredo Pepey was found dead while awaiting trial in the United States

Former UFC fighter Godofredo Pepey, born Godofredo Castro de Oliveira, has died in a Florida prison at the age of 38.

The Brazilian mixed martial artist was being held in custody while awaiting trial on multiple charges, including domestic violence and kidnapping.

Pepey was arrested in June this year following allegations of domestic violence against his wife, Samara Mello. According to reports from the Daily Mail, court documents show that the former featherweight was charged with kidnapping, domestic violence, witness tampering, and battery.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office, responsible for the area of Pepey’s detention, confirmed that they are not currently investigating any foul play surrounding his death. The Broward Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to release an official report confirming the cause of death in due course.

A statement released by the lawyer representing Mello read:

“The death of someone in custody is a serious matter. There are procedures that must be followed by the American authorities, and any and all news will be released by those authorities. Until then, I ask for respect for the family, his wife Samara, and that you avoid malicious comments and speculation, so as not to cause further suffering.”

Former UFC featherweight remembered for his career

Pepey competed in the UFC featherweight division between 2012 and 2018, taking part in 11 fights under the promotion. Known for his flashy striking and unpredictable style, he finished his professional MMA career with 14 wins and seven losses.

His passing has shocked fans across the MMA community. He is remembered for his passionate fighting spirit and flamboyant performances inside the Octagon. His death comes after the brutal killing of another former UFC fighter, Suman Mokhtarian, in October 2025.

