St Michael’s School for Girls shared a touching message as it stood by a well-known school leader and his family during a difficult time

The late educator left behind a powerful legacy, with one career detail showing why so many people admired him

Mzansi social media users poured into the comments with heartfelt messages

Tributes pour in for Mr. Rudd. Images: @St Michael's School for Girls and Grey College

Source: Facebook

Three schools have been touched by the loss of one respected educator. St Michael’s School for Girls joined the growing wave of tributes following the passing of Herman Rudd, the father of Saint Andrew’s School headmaster Mr Rudd. The school publicly shared a message of support as the headmaster and his family mourn their loss.

The tribute was posted on Facebook on 30 June 2026, with St Michael’s saying it was standing with the family during this difficult time. The school also acknowledged Herman Rudd’s long connection to education through his years of service at Grey College before retirement.

"St Michael's extends its heartfelt condolences to Mr Rudd, Headmaster of Saint Andrew's School, Bloemfontein, and his family on the passing of his father."

The message joined an outpouring of support from schools and members of the education community.

His former school remebered his memory. @Carolyn Ann Ryan

Source: Getty Images

Grey College remembers a legacy

Earlier tributes from Grey College painted a picture of a man who spent decades shaping young lives. According to the school, Herman Rudd dedicated 42 years to the Grey community, serving as a teacher and deputy head before retirement.

He also left a lasting mark in sport, particularly football development, while many remembered his commitment to learners and staff. They noted:

"His passion for teaching, incredible commitment to the school and positive influence on learners, staff, and the community at large will always be remembered."

The touching words spoke to how Herman Rudd's impact went beyond classrooms and into the community.

View the Facebook post below:

Mzansi reacts with sympathy

Social media users shared short but emotional messages as they paid tribute to the late educator and offered support to the grieving family. This is what Mzansi had to say on the page:

Martie Lubbe mourned:

"RIP 🙏💗"

Hilda Rudd shared:

"Thank you so much!🙏💙"

Marlene Pieterse comforted:

"Heartfelt sympathy! ❤"

Christian Nwaokorie wrote:

"May his soul rest in peace"

Mfundo Ngcangca said:

"Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul rest in peace. Amen 🙏"

More Briefly News on loss in schools

The article reported that Eunice High School was mourning the loss of a long-serving school driver who dedicated decades of service to the school community and was remembered for his loyalty, care and impact on learners and staff.

Randfontein High School was grieving the sudden death of principal Mbetheleli Valentine Dlamini, who was remembered as a dedicated leader and passionate educator whose impact deeply touched learners, staff and the wider community.

South Africa was mourning the death of football legend Ormond Ferraris, who passed away in Plettenberg Bay and was remembered for his lasting contribution and influence in local football.

Source: Briefly News