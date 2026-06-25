Danville Park Girls' High School announced the sad passing of their former educator, Rosemary Adams.

The loss comes during a difficult period for the education sector, which has recently seen a rise in fatalities among teachers and learners

Heartbroken locals, past pupils, and colleagues flooded the Facebook post to pay tribute to her caring nature

A South African high school is mourning the loss of a treasured former educator. Image: Danville Park Girls' High School

Source: Facebook

Danville Park Girls' High School in North Durban has shared a touching tribute following the death of a beloved former staff member. The school community expressed deep sadness at the loss of Rosemary Adams and extended heartfelt condolences to her family. The official Facebook page of Danville Park Girls' High School shared an emotional commemorative graphic on 24 June 2026.

Durban community shattered by loss of beloved teacher

The institution's tribute post noted that Mrs Adams left an indelible mark on the school, and hoped her loved ones would find comfort in their cherished memories. This latest tragedy highlights a broader, sombre trend across South African provinces, where multiple schools are currently navigating the loss of both educators and pupils.

See the Facebook post below:

Many individuals who knew Mrs Adams described her as an exceptionally wonderful teacher who always made time to speak to everyone. Her dedicated approach to education and her approachable personality left a lasting impression on generations of learners.

User @Romi Bellusci Limbouris said:

"RIP Mrs Adams. You were a wonderful teacher and always so kind."

User @Anne Taylor shared:

"Condolences to the family. She was a beautiful soul."

User @Megan Ham commented:

"Always such a gentle lady with a wicked sense of humour. Always had time for a conversation and a catch-up. Love to her family. She will be sorely missed."

User @Tamara McMaster added:

"Loved Mrs Adams and HomeEc. I still use my milk tart recipe over 30 years later. Rest well, Mrs A."

User @Sarah Jane Smit shared:

"So sad. Rest in Peace, Mrs Adams. You were a truly wonderful teacher."

User @Kevin Jay Eliah Smit said:

"Such sad news! Best Home Economics teacher! Great memories and never forgotten, Mrs Adams."

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Source: Briefly News