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“She Was a Beautiful Soul”: Danville High School Mourns Their Beloved Former Teacher, SA Saddened
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“She Was a Beautiful Soul”: Danville High School Mourns Their Beloved Former Teacher, SA Saddened

by  Bongiwe Mati
2 min read
  • Danville Park Girls' High School announced the sad passing of their former educator, Rosemary Adams.
  • The loss comes during a difficult period for the education sector, which has recently seen a rise in fatalities among teachers and learners
  • Heartbroken locals, past pupils, and colleagues flooded the Facebook post to pay tribute to her caring nature

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Tributes are pouring in from shocked community members following a sad loss in the education sector
A South African high school is mourning the loss of a treasured former educator. Image: Danville Park Girls' High School
Source: Facebook

Danville Park Girls' High School in North Durban has shared a touching tribute following the death of a beloved former staff member. The school community expressed deep sadness at the loss of Rosemary Adams and extended heartfelt condolences to her family. The official Facebook page of Danville Park Girls' High School shared an emotional commemorative graphic on 24 June 2026.

Durban community shattered by loss of beloved teacher

The institution's tribute post noted that Mrs Adams left an indelible mark on the school, and hoped her loved ones would find comfort in their cherished memories. This latest tragedy highlights a broader, sombre trend across South African provinces, where multiple schools are currently navigating the loss of both educators and pupils.

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See the Facebook post below:

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Many individuals who knew Mrs Adams described her as an exceptionally wonderful teacher who always made time to speak to everyone. Her dedicated approach to education and her approachable personality left a lasting impression on generations of learners.

User @Romi Bellusci Limbouris said:

"RIP Mrs Adams. You were a wonderful teacher and always so kind."

User @Anne Taylor shared:

"Condolences to the family. She was a beautiful soul."

User @Megan Ham commented:

"Always such a gentle lady with a wicked sense of humour. Always had time for a conversation and a catch-up. Love to her family. She will be sorely missed."

User @Tamara McMaster added:

"Loved Mrs Adams and HomeEc. I still use my milk tart recipe over 30 years later. Rest well, Mrs A."

User @Sarah Jane Smit shared:

"So sad. Rest in Peace, Mrs Adams. You were a truly wonderful teacher."

User @Kevin Jay Eliah Smit said:

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"Such sad news! Best Home Economics teacher! Great memories and never forgotten, Mrs Adams."

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

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