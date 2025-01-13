Content creator Ndoyisile Ndumiso Sibindi caused a massive stir on social media over his recent remarks

The award-winning social media influencer's take on the people of Tembisa heading to the Mall of Africa went viral online

South Africans lashed out at Ndoyisile as they dragged the TikTokker on the internet

Social media influencer and Zimbabwean-born content creator Ndoyisile Ndumiso Sibindi's recent remarks sparked a massive buzz on the internet.

Ndoyisile Ndumiso Sibindi causes uproar in South Africa with Tembisa crowd remarks. Image: Ndoyisile Ndumiso Sibindi

Source: Instagram

Zim TikTokker rubs SA up the wrong way

The content creator took to X to vent his frustration with the people of Tembisa heading to the Mall of Africa. Ndoyisile, the Zimbabwean-born Ndoyisile, expressed his unease to the crowd at the well-known shopping centre, saying:

“I think people who make the Mall of Africa full are people from Tembisa. Don’t you guys have a mall in Tembisa? People are just gallivanting and occupying the mall for no reason, and it’s so uncomfortable for us who are here who are claustrophobic," he said in the video.

Watch the footage below:

South Africans drag Ndoyisile

The online community was not impressed by the TikTokker's comments as they flooded the comments section, dragging the Zim influencer.

Nelisiwe said:

"The Zim🇿🇼 Ndebeles are so sure that they are South Africans yazi."

Mrs_Kat added:

"The audacity! The audacity!"

UnBiased commented:

"This is wrong, he's looking down on people from Tembisa. This is what privilege does to people, he wants the Mall of Africa to be exclusive to emperors like himself. A joke needs to have a relatable punchline, so this doesn't qualify as one."

Nessa added:

"Living in a foreign land and wanting to be more important than the owners is pure evidence of mental illness."

SoberPanAfrikan commented:

"Dictating the movement of South Africans in South Africa as a non-South African is mad business."

Big sis expressed:

"He forgot that everyone in this country has freedom of movement."

