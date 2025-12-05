South African influencer Sithelo Shozi recently showed an expensive piece from her handbag collection that costs R83K

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted the picture of the Bottega Veneta Andiamo handbag

Many netizens were sceptical about how the influencer could afford such an expensive bag

Sithelo Shozi showed off her expensive handbag. Image: @_sithelo

Yoh, South African popular influencer and TV personality, Sithelo Shozi, found herself making headlines on social media after she shared an expensive piece from her handbag collection.

On Thursday, 4 December 2025, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula left many netizens in awe after he reshared a picture of the former Masked Singer SA judge's R83K Bottega Veneta Andiamo handbag, which raised many red flags among some peeps.

Many fans have been questioning how the star was able to afford such an expensive bag, that's if it's an authentic one and whether she didn't buy it from those dodgy people on Instagram.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Sithelo's expensive handbag

Shortly after the star with a beautiful BBL flaunted her expensive bag on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@melelo_x said:

"Her bag collection is so expensive, surely she owns one of the malls because haibo lol."

@yangamessi questioned:

"She has money for days. What does she do for a living?"

@uMaster_Sandz commented:

"We know she doesn’t have that kind of money."

@ConstanceDilem1 replied:

"I don't understand this bag thing. What is the difference between the loose tissue and half a lipstick in a R200 bag and the loose tissue and half a lipstick in an R83000 bag?"

@MenaceDisguised stated:

"Can we have the receipts."

@SophiaLinks2 tweeted:

"Such an ugly bag...need to convince my people in the township that it actually costs R83 000 with the slip as evidence, it will be so tiring."

@RealMadamCoco said:

"It makes sense cause they participate in corruption. But won’t be surprised if it’s a dupe, cause these influencers feed us anything so long as it’s content."

@kelebogile216 wrote:

"Do her children have educational policies, is school fees paid up to date for the year 2025?"

@Derrick2368 shared:

"I wonder if these men who buy these women these expensive gifts really think these women love them."

Fans react to Sithelo's expensive bag. Image: @_sithelo

What you need to know about Sithelo Shozi

Sithelo Shozi is a famous South African musician, DJ and influencer. One of her biggest hits is Forever, a song she released featuring Skyewanda. The song achieved commercial success since its release in 2020 and cemented Sithelo as a serious musician.

Sithelo has also taken her career to new heights by becoming a reality TV star. She joined The Masked Singer South Africa in June 2023 as a panellist and has participated in the show since.

