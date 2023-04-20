A university student got a quick ride home using unlikely transport, and she made a funny video that got 17 000 likes

The young lady made use of a Debonairs delivery guy to get to where she needed after a long day on campus

Online users were in stitches over the video of her holding onto the scooter looking delighted about the lift

A university student went from point A to B through creative means. The lady got help from a Debonairs pizza delivery employee

One lady accepted a ride from a Debonairs driver guy after a long day. Image: TikTok/@its_just_amieexx

Source: UGC

Online users were amused by the video. People could not stop cracking up as they heard the song she used in the TikTok video.

University student getting clever with her transport has people cracking up

One university student, @its_just_amieexx, got a Debonairs delivery guy to give her a lift. The TikTokker used the theme song of South African TV classicVelaphi, whose title translates to "Where do you come from?"

Watch the video below:

Velaphi TV show's theme song has South Africa howling

Online users were entertained by the lady. The student's choice of theme song inspired jokes.

Yemvelo sonka commented:

"The sound choice is so accurate."

Chubby custard commented:

"The Velaphi theme song is taking me out."

Manu commented:

"Not the Velaphi song."

K. M commented:

"My sister?"

Schalkwyk commented:

"Her bag is sitting on top of other peoples pizza."

Livhuwani commented:

"How does it feel to be living my dream?"

Source: Briefly News