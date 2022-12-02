A Nigerian man got a lady so worked up when he started eating from her plate of food without an invitation

The lady was so furious even as she tried hard to maintain a calm composure all through the drama

Many people who reacted to the video found the lady's response to the prank funny, as they warned the man against his mischievous act

A Nigerian man, @dark_currant, got many people laughing with the prank he played as he decided to disrupt a lady's meal in a restaurant.

After getting into an eatery, he went straight to a lady enjoying her plate of rice. Picking a seat close to her, he dipped his spoon into her meal without hesitation.

People warned the man against randomly trying his prank on strangers. Photo source: TikTok/@dark_currant

Man eats lady's food in prank video

The lady was initially too surprised to talk in the clip. When the man took another spoon of rice with much confidence, she put up a fight, hitting his chest.

The man looked at her with defiance as if they were meant to share the meal and took the plate entirely from her. The lady got the plate from him, and they continued struggling until she found out it was a prank.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 14,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

user1529624122488 said:

"Sha don't try this prank with someone going through alot or just coming back from alot because there's possibility you'll see alot."

_prettyuzi said:

"This one no Dey play with her food o."

Natasha said:

"Ladies don't joke with food ooo."

Official 50pesewas Tv said:

"This lady has already calculated her food space, wey this guy wan deduct some."

CABI_crisy said:

"Hope you always compensate them ooo."

David Addo said:

"She will be a good wife material."

Black_superman87 said:

"Make sure to buy her food for her oo .be like she wan cry."

