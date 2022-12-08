The executive lead who called Tbo Touch out for non-payment has issued a statement saying they've resolved their dispute

Peace Maphalu accused Tbo Touch of giving him a run around eight weeks after he did marketing for the Metro FM presenter's successful The Replenishment Concert

Peace, who claimed he only received 50% for his services in August, said his actions to call Tbo Touch out on social media were irrational because of frustrations

The businessman who dragged Tbo Touch on social media now claims they've resolved their dispute. Peace Maphalu, executive lead of OMHOuse, took to social media and called the Metro FM presenter out for non-payment.

Tbo Touch has resolved non-payment disputes with a fuming businessman. Image: @iamtbotouch

Source: Instagram

In the now-deleted posts, Peace claimed Tbo Touch had not paid him eight weeks after The Replenishment Concert in Johannesburg hosted by the media personality. ZAlebs reported that Peace said he did advertising and marketing for Touch's event.

The fuming businessman shared that he only got paid 50% for his services in August, adding that Tbo Touch and his team gave him a run around when he wanted the rest of his cash eight weeks after the show, according to the publication.

Peace Maphalu and Tbo Touch resolve dispute

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, 7 December, Peace issued a statement clarifying that the "disputes between the two parties have been resolved".

"My retaliation with Tbo Touch was irrational because of frustrations," he added.

Some social media users, who helped Peace call the media personality out, said they are happy the dispute has been resolved.

@Lungelo09 said:

"That’s all we wanted. Glad it’s sorted."

@lee_mlam wrote:

"He is used to getting away with it, I’m glad you sorted him out."

Source: Briefly News