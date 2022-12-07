ActionSA member Brutus Malada spoke out after he was accused of being traditionally married

Brutus Malda and Mpho Phalatse tied the knot for all to see on 3 December, 2022, but only three days later, there is trouble in paradise

Brutus was later implicated in a scandal with a woman, Ntaka Tshifaro, who told the media that she's actually married to him

Brutus Malada from ActionSA has spoken out after being said to be married traditionally. Ntaka Tshifaro told the world that Brutus paid her lobola before he married the Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse.

Brutus Malada finally spoke out about the scandal that he is actually married even though he had a wedding ceremony with the Johannesburg mayor. Image: Twitter/mphophalatse1/Facebook/Brutus Malada

Social media was in a frenzy as people reacted to the news. Until now, Brutus has not commented on the accusations.

ActionSA member shares his side of the story

Brutus Malada was married to the mayor of Johannesburg before the scandal broke out, and he was actually married traditionally. TimesLIVE reports that he spoke with the publication and said

"I have no comment., I just want to say I'm happy I found my soul mate,”

Mpho remains silent on the scandal. Helen Zille told IOL they did not have a wedding, but it was a pastoral blessing. She said:

"It is her private life, and I do not want to comment on what people do in their private lives. I wish them the greatest happiness together,”

Twitter users and Briefly News reading added their two cents to the scandal. The claims against Brutus landed him and Mpho on trending lists.

Tshepi Given Hope commented:

"She should've kept quiet.... the man was trying to secure a bag for her by getting few tenders from City of Joburg."

Themba Khanyile commented:

"The aptly named Brutus, huh?"

Pachazy Monde commented:

"Being engaged and being married and just being a couple are all different scenarios! The engagement if any is just superceded by marriage. Mpho wins!"

Marilyn Joubert commented:

"Paid Lobola, she moved out and what was supposed to happen? You snooze you lose girl. Leave the happy people allow."

@Netshiavha4 commented:

"He moved on . The chap must be allowed to enjoy his new marriage. Niya dika."

@mauricekhendlascandalted:

"You can expect that from a man named Brutus."

@U_MaDumakude commented:

"Guys as women we need to learn that men are not our siblings! They will do as they please no matter what pseudo promises and commitments they’ve made to us. The sooner we learn this the more progressive society will be. Men will men sheim! Love them for choosing themselves."

@MapulaMokgosang commented:

"Yoh imagine finding out on wedding day, nka loma City of Joburg."

