The Mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalaste, is trending on social media for all the wrong reasons

Phalatse tied the knot with ActionSA member Brutus Malada in a secret ceremony over the weekend

The mayor was thrust into a love triangle when businesswoman Ntaka Tshifaro alleged that Phalaste married her fiance

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - The Mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse, stunned South Africans when she tied the knot with ActionSA member Brutus Malada over the weekend. But no one was more shocked than the woman who was allegedly supposed to marry Malada instead.

Mpho Phalatse’s new husband has been accused of cheating by a woman claiming to be his fiance. Image: @Rabelani_Dagada

Source: Twitter

Ntaka Tshifaro was caught off-guard when she saw pictures of her fiance marrying the Johannesburg mayor on social media. Tshifaro claims that the ActionSA member paid lobola for her in 2021.

The politician's jilted 'fiance' told TimesLIVE that she moved out of the couple's Sandton home in September 2022 because she suspected another woman had entered the relationship.

Malada had a different version of events. According to the Action SA politician, he never paid lobola for Tshifaro but put down R5 000 for vula mlomo (a gift given to the bride's family before marriage negotiations can commence).

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Though Phalatse's office has yet to respond to Tshifaro's accusations, the Johannesburg mayor's secret marriage is causing a stir beyond seemingly being a love triangle.

According to IOL, the Democratic Alliance caucus is unhappy about the marriage between Phalatse and Malada. To some members of the main opposition party, the marriage reeks of betrayal. Furthermore, they believe the relationship indicates that ActionSA has captured the Johannesburg mayor.

South Africans react to Mpho Phalatse's secret marriage and supposed love triangle

In true Mzansi style, South Africans took to social media to joke about Mpho Phalatse's surprise marriage.

@gopolang6 commented:

"High-profile politicians having such a small wedding. It looked rushed, lol."

@EdwardthembaSa joked:

"It’s a coalition."

@uThembisa remarked:

"You're joking, right?! You have to be...haa!"

GR8AMI added:

"The guy's name is (Brutus ) give him a break. I mean, Caesar would understand."

@maabane2020 suggested:

"Tshifaro is hurting. She must just heal."

@Sgah_18 asked:

"Soo Mpho Phalatse stole a man?"

DA pulls out of motion of no confidence against President Ramaphosa, saying it’s not best course of action

In another story, Briefly News reported that the Democratic Alliance has decided against tabling a motion of no confidence in embattled President Cyril Ramaphosa. Party leader John Steenhuisen claimed that the DA didn't believe the motion was the best course of action.

Steenhuisen revealed his party's position on President Ramaphosa's Phala Phala plight to opposition parties on Monday, 5 December. The DA leader said the party preferred to wait for the Section 89 impeachment process to reach its conclusion.

In the letter, Steenhuisen wrote that the DA believed that the National Assembly speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Ngakula, would be justified if she denied the motion of no confidence until the Section 89 process was complete.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News