Cape Town-based influencer Gugu Mahlangu-Kanana on Instagram shared details about her wedding day with followers

The stunning lady got hitched, and she was happy to show off the special day on her social media

People could not stop raving over how pretty she looked on her wedding day and wished her well

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Gugu Mahlangu-Kanana is a popular influencer and YouTuber. She announced that she got married and dropped some stunning pictures.

Gugu Mahlangu-Kanana said that she was marrying the love of her life, and people could not stop gushing. Image:@sine_gugulethu

Source: Instagram

Her followers could not get enough as they sang her praises. Many peeps congratulated her on marrying the love of her life.

South African influencer shares pics from wedding day

Gugu Mahlangu-Kanana celebrated her marriage and said that she was excited to marry her best friend. She posted many pictures showing her special day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Online users congratulated the couple as they loved all the pictures she posted. People left heartfelt messages wishing them well.

nthambe633 commented:

"So beautiful."

kabello_mohale commented:

"I am so excited for you Sine, all the best. May you two encounter more of God as you say I Do, not only to each other but to God leading and walking this journey called life with you. May you always remember He is for you and your marriage."

_miss_kayy commented:

"All the best my friend. I know tomorrow will be all you wanted and more. God bless you all and your union."

nthabisengmathole commented:

"Oh man! May you have the best day tomorrow and beyond! God bless your marriage."

thefruitychapters commented:

"Oh my goodness."

xongi__ commented:

"You really do drop some premium content…and that’s on period."

mandymalebo commented:

"Go gontle jang bathong.[Everything looks beautiful]"

merliner_04 commented:

"Can't wait to see your vlogs with a ring on"

thandigama commented:

"You guys look absolutely amazing."

lee_khuzwayo commented:

"Ah! This is beautiful! God bless your union."

simply_offie commented:

"Wishing you the best as you embark on this next chapter of your life."

lifewithxolly commented:

"May your marriage be a three fold cord ,Ecclesiastes 4:12 , you, hubby and God at the center. I wish you happiness and endless love in your marriage. Unkulunkulu anenze kahle emshadweni wenu[May God bless your marriage]. Enjoy your day."

ayabulela__m commented:

"Awww Gugu, all the best for tomorrow my darling. May you make the best memories and God bless your union. "

kholofeloisabel commented:

"Most beautiful couple."

Mayor of Jo'burg Mpho Phalatse marries ActionSA bae, SA mystified by the union

Briefly News previously reported that online users were surprised to see two members of opposing political parties walking down the aisle. Mpho Phalatse from DA and Action SA's Brutus Malada had people in awe of their gorgeous wedding.

The pictures shared on Twitter attracted the most attention as people commented on their thoughts on the union. Mpho and Brutus' marriage was under a lot of scrutiny.

A Twitter user, @Rabelani_Dagada, congratulated Jo'burg Mayor Mpho Phalatse and Brutus Malada on getting married. The tweep posted pictures of their wedding day, and online users could not get enough.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News