Legacy star Kgomotso Christopher and her husband are celebrating a very big milestone in their relationship

The actress recently took to her Instagram to share that she was celebrating 18 years of her marriage

Fans and other celebrities have since flooded her comments section with heartwarming congratulatory messages

Kgomotso Christopher and hubby celebrate their 18th anniversary. Image: @Kgomotso_Christopher

Source: Instagram

Award-winning actress Kgomotso Christopher posted a beautiful picture of her wedding day on Instagram, followed by another one taken by her daughter at the same spot where she tied the knot with the love of her life Calvin Christopher.

Caption the picture, the actress said:

"Eighteen years later we returned to stand and celebrate under the shade of the same trees … 27/11/04 - 27/11/22. Happy anniversary to us, Babatjie."

The comments sections have since been a buzz as people congratulated the couple. Actress Zinande Mfenyane wrote:

"Absolutely beautiful Happy Anniversary my sis, more love, more joy, more wealth and peace to you both ❤️"

@letshego.zulu said:

"Happy Anniversary Sis!! Yours is one of the most beautiful love stories I've had the pleasure of witnessing over the years "

@lusandambane commented:

"Oh Wow MK, beautifully curated. Happy anniversary to you and Cal. To forever! "

@chipswari:

"Congratulations my friend! Praying many blessings over your marriage. You guys are inspiration. We wish you many more years of love and happiness!! I still remember that beautiful day like it was yesterday. How time sneaks up on us! Lots of love ❤️"

Kgomotso Christopher calls out peeps who aged her far beyond her years

In another article, Briefly News reported that Kgomotso addressed peeps who wrongfully categorised her into the older age group.

Kgomotso Christopher is ageing like fine wine, but when a tweep suggested that she was in her 50s, she quickly set the record straight about her age.

The actress, who is still in her early 40s, urged people to address her accordingly. She wrote: "Eish how to say this...please don't call me di Mamzo or Mama unless your OWN mom is my age or you are my kids' age...ie 12&14. Tu...le seke lantsofatsa. Kgomotso e sharp or Ausi Kg...if anything at all."

Source: Briefly News