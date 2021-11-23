Legacy actress Kgomotso Christopher has addressed peeps who wrongfully categorised her as a decade older than what she actually is

The social media user in question thought he was complimenting the actress when he said that she looked so good for a 56-year-old

Kgomotso stepped in and corrected her age but also asked followers to stop calling her "mama" and "mamzo" unless they're her kids' age

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kgomotso Christopher has set the record straight about her age. While many agree that Kgomotso is one of those actresses whose beauty defies their years, one fan took the concept a bit too far when they put her 10 years older than she actually is.

Kgomotso Christopher has had enough of peeps thinking she is 10 years older than she is. Image: @kgomotso_christopher

Source: Instagram

South Africa has no shortage of women who look absolutely stunning, no matter what their age is. Celebs are often praised for their age-defying looks on social media and Kgomotso Christopher is one of them.

OKMzansi reports that an eager fan tweeted an appreciation post calling her 'stainless steel' for looking so good at age 56. The gag is that Kgomotso is actually 42 and the tweep inflated her age to attract more people to his post.

After some time where people were reacting to the post in disbelief, the actress finally caught wind of it and had to nip it in the bud. She dismissed the rumour and called the person spreading it a clown as he had done this to another person in the industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Kgomotso took to Twitter to address every other person who continues to make her feel like a much older lady. She took this moment to ask peeps to stop addressing her as "mama" or "mamzo".

Kgomotso Christopher makes exciting announcement, Legacy Season 2 is a go

Briefly News reported that actress had Kgomotso Christopher dropped some exciting news for her Legacy fans. Thanks to their endless support, the lit drama series has been renewed for a second season.

Taking to social media with a sweet clip of her and the team, Kgomotso announced that Legacy Season 2 is a go and that it will be coming in just a couple of months.

This is huge news and you can just see how grateful Kgomotso and the rest of the team are that they are able to give fans another action-packed season.

Source: Briefly.co.za