Chartered Accountant Gets Ready for Work, Shows Off Look: “Corporate Girly”

Mzansi peeps absolutely love to see young people thriving in the corporate world and one social media provided exactly that

A young female chartered accountant took a moment to pose in her boss lady suit before heading to work and blessed the timeline with the snaps

Followers went crazy at the idea of seeing a young black woman thriving and one proud person wrote: "yes wena girl"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South African netizens are always ready to clap for someone who is doing great things in life. A social media user name Phume found herself getting the biggest on the back on her way to work, in the form of 8 920 likes.

Chartered accountant gets applause from Mzansi after showing off work outfit. Image: @phume22

Source: Twitter

Twitter user @Phume22's bio describes her as a CA(SA) Investment Banker and all other things nice. The young lady has managed to make a huge success in her life and judging from her content on Twitter, she is absolutely proud of the work that she does.

Yesterday when she got back from work, she decided to take a moment to acknowledge how good she looked as she absolutely slayed her profession. Labelling herself a 'corporate girly', she managed to grab the attention of thousands of Twitter users.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Followers took to the comments to clap for her after giving her a well-deserved like. While others were proud of her achievements, some decided to take their chances and send forward a sugar-momma request, lol.

Man shares cheerful video dancing with his mom: “You’ve put a smile on my face”

Briefly News reported that a Tik Tok user by the name of Victor did not know that we would be brightening so many people's days simply by posting a lit video of himself and his mother dancing to a popular yanos song.

Mzansi loves a feel-good post on social media and Tik Tok user @victor_ivyic provided exactly that. The dancing app frequenter was hanging out with his lovely mother when he decided to participate in the fan favourite Amapiano challenge.

Briefly News reported that famous DJ Uncle Waffles and rapper Riky Rick previously went viral while doing the very same dance.

Source: Briefly.co.za