Founder of #CountryDuty Tumi Sole’s Daughter Turns 6, Mzansi Reacts

Social media activist Tumi Sole is a very proud father today as he celebrates his daughter Ona Sole turning a whole six-years-old

Tumi is a corporate attorney who made the Mail&Guardian 200 young South African's list for his outstanding work in unifying people through social media

Followers saw the birthday photoshoot and just simply could not get enough of the cuteness, peeps made sure to take the time to wish her a special day

Tumi Sole absolutely loves his family and never misses a moment to share his daughters Ona and Tumelo on his social media. Ona got a very special post today for her birthday and followers absolutely loved her princess-inspired birthday fit.

Tumi Sole’s daughter is turning 6 and had a special photo shoot to celebrate. Image: @tumisole

Source: Instagram

Tumi Sole gained popularity on social media after he founded the biggest hashtag in the country #CountryDuty. The attorney even made the 2019 Mail&Guardian 200 young South African's list for his party in bringing South African's together to have necessary conversations that will create solutions for a better country.

As peeps were drawn to the conversations on his social media, they also became drawn to his family life. Tumi has two daughters Tumelo and Ona and it's always big smiles when the two girls are spending time with their dad.

Today, the youngest daughter Ona turned 6 and Tumi shared the most adorable photos of the toothless birthday girl in her stunning pink outfit.

The Sole's social media family made sure to wish Una the most beautiful day as they sent forth their blessings.

Source: Briefly.co.za