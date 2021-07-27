Kgomotso Christopher Makes Exciting Announcement, ‘Legacy’ Season 2 Is a Go

Kgomotso Christopher and the Legacy team took to social media to announce the green light for Season 2

Sharing a sweet post filled with gratitude, Kgomotso let fans know that the second season will be coming real soon

Fans could not be more excited that Kgomotso and the team will be coming with the fire as there are too many loose ends

Kgomotso Christopher dropped some exciting news for her Legacy fans. Thanks to their endless support, the lit drama series has been renewed for a second season.

Taking to social media with a sweet clip of her and the team, Kgomotso announced that Legacy Season 2 is a go and that it will be coming in just a couple of months.

Kgomotso Christopher was thrilled to let fans know that Season 2 of 'Legacy' is coming and it's all thanks to their support. Image: @kgomotso_christopher

This is huge news and you can just see how grateful Kgomotso and the rest of the team are that they are able to give fans another action-packed season.

Kgomotso posted:

Fans took to the comment section to express their excitement, congratulating Kgomotso and the team on making things happen.

@henriettamanzi could not be happier:

“I’m so obsessed with Legacy. Funny enough when they start fights with Dineo I get so angry with all my heart. I don’t like watching TV mara Legacy makes me switch on my TV.”

@whitecoffee56 is ready for the second season:

“Yeeeey!!! Am glad fam. Because I do not think there are enough episodes remaining for James to mop the floor with Felicity, to my satisfaction at least.”

@lulu_hela congratulated the team:

“Congratulations, family!!! So well deserved!!”

@baba_ka_sqalo cannot wait for the drama:

“I can't wait.”

Nokuthula Mavuso reflects on filming the 2nd season of Abomama

Nokuthula Mavuso stars in the second season of Abomama and has taken to social media to share with fans the challenges the show has faced while filming.

Sharing some behind-the-scenes snaps of the cast, Nokuthula explained how filming for Season 2 has not been easy. Covid-19 put a lot of pressure on the whole team, however, they are getting the job done and she cannot wait for fans to see it.

“Season 2 hasn't been easy to do. Just getting everyone together was nearly impossible. Namakhaza ngapha, icovid ngapha. But I'm enjoying every bit of it.”

A fan commented with excitement:

"We can't wait for the return.”

