Nokuthula Mavuso Reflects on the Stress of Filming 'Abomama' Season 2

Nokuthula Mavuso stars in the second season of Abomama and has taken to social media to share with fans the challenges the show has faced while filming.

Sharing some behind-the-scenes snaps of the cast, Nokuthula explained how filming for Season 2 has not been easy. Covid-19 put a lot of pressure on the whole team, however, they are getting the job done and she cannot wait for fans to see it.

Nokuthula Mavuso took to social media to share with fans how Covid-19 has messed with the filming of 'Abomama' Season 2. Image: @nokuthula_mavuso

Nokuthula shares her struggles on social media

“Season 2 hasn't been easy to do. Just getting everyone together was nearly impossible. Namakhaza ngapha, icovid ngapha. But I'm enjoying every bit of it.”

“We can't wait for the return.”

“I can't wait.”

Nokuthula Mavuso on not being able to work during the pandemic

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi artists are struggling financially amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many of them were happy when Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced the R150 million relief fund to help sportsmen and artists during the ongoing lockdown that's due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Most Mzansi celebs have now taken to social media to share their grievances about the lack of financial support from government since the lockdown began. Actress Nokuthula Mavuso has joined the likes of Kelly Khumalo, Rami Chuene, and Stoan Seate who have complained about the lack of funding from government.

Nokuthula Mavuso reflects on the days she was part of the theatre world

It was also reported that Nokuthula Mavuso has shared her pitiful payment details when she was still working at the Braamfontein Theatre in Johannesburg.

The actress took to Twitter recently and opened up about her days as a theatre actress. She said the Mzansi theatre industry is not favourable to actresses.

Nokuthula, who is now a TV and film thespian, said that women are exploited in the theatre industry. The star said she still loves doing theatre but described it as "slavery" in Mzansi.

