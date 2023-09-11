Comedian Tall AS$ Mo is reportedly embroiled in another scandal, and this time it involves activist Rosie Motene

He was interviewed on Podcast and Chill with MacG on YouTube after the verdict was given regarding the abuse case opened by Lerato Moloi

Both Tall AS$ Mo and the team are allegedly getting sued for R200 000 because of the utterances made during his interview

Tall AS$ Mo is reportedly embroiled in yet another scandal. This time, the comedian landed on Rosie Motene's wrong side after the comments he made on Podcast And Chill with MacG.

MacG and Sol Phenduka and the team are allegedly getting sued for publishing the interview with Tall AS$ which has now gotten 1.4 million views.

Source: Instagram

Tall AS$ Mo faces R200K defamation lawsuit

According to a report by Sunday World, Rosie Motene opened a case of defamation against Tall AS$ Mo and the Podcast and Chill with MacG team following his interview from December 2022.

The comedian went on the podcast to speak about the judgement regarding that abuse case opened by Lerato Moloi.

Tall AS$ Mo alluded that Rosie coached Lerato Moloi to make those allegations against him.

Rosie is gunning for the comedian, as well as the producer of the podcast and the hosts Sol Phenduka and MacG. She allegedly suffered damages of R200 000 and demanded an apology in the form of a video by Tall AS$ Mo and the podcast.

Tall AS$ Mo name calls Rosie

In the interview, Tall AS$ Mo alleged that Rosie Motene was one of the vocal voices in the abuse scandal. When he referred to her, he allegedly called her a b—, satans's child and 'Koo beans.'

“The biggest b— to attack me, the biggest number one feminist f—king b—, Rosie Motene. Ask any n—, will tell you. Koo beans! Satan’s child

“She was busy coaching Lerato [Moloi]. Tell them he r— you. Tell them! Tell them, tell them you want your day in court. She put pressure on the NPA.”

Tol A$$ Mo loses his cool on Unfollowed

In a recent interview with journalist Thembekile Mrototo, Tol A$$ Mo spoke about cancel culture and being unfollowed as a result of it.

The comedian had an outburst during the interview where he spoke about people having a lot to say about him but never wrote about him before.

Watch the video below:

Mome and Tall AS$ Mo announce divorce

Briefly News previously reported that Tall A$$ Mo and his estranged wife, Mome Mahlangu, are getting divorced.

After 11 years of marriage, the couple announced their divorce. The comedian had spoken about being traumatised by black women but was pictured with one, days after the divorce announcement.

Source: Briefly News