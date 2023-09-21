Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty to serve 120 days under house arrest for sending threatening messages to Offset

In a video which went viral on social media, Petty was seen with a person who has a criminal record

Kenneth violated his probation when he said Offset would be planning his funeral and brazenly said he should step outside

Kenneth Petty threatened Offset in a viral video, to which Offset clapped back by saying he was busy hopping out from private jets. Image: Robert Kamau/Lionel Hahn

Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty to serve 120 days under house arrest for sending threatening messages to Offset.

Petty to serve time under home detention

According to an X post by Daily Loud, the California federal judge ordered Kenneth Petty to serve 120 days detained at his home. In a video which went viral on social media, Petty was seen with a person who has a criminal record

Zoo violated his probation when he said Offset would be planning his funeral and brazenly said he should step outside.

"Federal judge has ordered Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, to serve 120 days on house arrest for threatening Offset’s life."

Kenneth Petty said to have violated his probation

According to Daily Mail, when Petty was seen in the viral video making those threatening remarks, he violated his probation. Kenneth was previously arrested for allegedly failing to register himself as a s** offender for the abuse of an alleged 16-year-old girl in the 90s.

In the video, where Petty was standing with other men in New York City, can be heard saying:

"You're going to be planning your funeral. We are going to get you people. We know where you at. What's up? Let's go, let's talk."

Offset responded with a video chuckling and saying he is hopping out from private jets while the other men are broke and angry.

Netizens react to Petty's arrest

Fans had a field day with the Petty's and made fun of Kenneth by calling him a house husband.

@IamTrellini said:

"Cardi B took everything Tasha K had, and you thought she was going to let a criminal play with her husband. I know shes behind this!"

@CheyneMalaika said:

"People need to stop playing with Cardi B her legal team are buying houses just from representing her. She is a litigious individual."

