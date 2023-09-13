Model and TV host Lalela Mswane bagged herself a new TV gig on SABC

The former Miss SA 2021 announced that she is the new presenter for Daily Thetha

Friends and followers of Lalela flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages

Congratulations are in order for the former Miss SA Lalela Mswane as she starts a new journey career-wise. The event and TV host has made her fans very proud.

Lalela Mswane bags a new TV gig

Kudus to Lalela Mswane as she scored herself a new TV job at the national broadcaster, SABC.

The former Miss SA shared the good news on her Instagram page that she is the new presenter for the Daily Thetha talk show.

Lalela posted a picture online and captioned it:

"For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. — Jeremiah 29:11"

The TV host will present the show from Monday to Thursday at 10:30 on SABC 1.

See her post below:

The show Daily Thetha has long been a platform for discussing and dissecting critical topics that affect South Africans on a daily basis.

From social issues to political debates, the show's objective is to give a voice to the voiceless and promote dialogue that can lead to positive change.

Netizens congratulate Lalela on her new job

Shortly after Lalela announced the news, social media users and her friends wished her well, and some also said that they were proud of her:

Thato Thelma Mosehle responded:

"This is amazing. Congratulations sis!!"

Adinda Cresheilla said:

"So proud of you, Lali. Keep inspiring us with your passion."

Ndavi Nokeri wrote:

"So proud of you!"

Melanin_lelo replied:

"Definitely a hard-working woman."

Tebo.mphahlele wrote:

"This is big, Congratulations beautiful."

Bobbyblanco_sa responded:

"Congratulations my doll."

Lalela makes history as the first black Miss Supranational

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lalela Mswane made history by becoming the first woman of colour to bag the prestigious title, beating contestants from 69 other countries.

The competition is one of the three most prestigious events in the world. Lalela beat Miss Thailand, Praewwanich Ruangthathong and Vietnam's Nguyen Duyen, who were the first and second runners-up.

