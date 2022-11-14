The SABC has announced a memorial service in honour of the late Daily Thetha host Peal Shongwe

Shongwe reportedly died in her sleep in her Polo Fields home in Johannesburg last week

Social media users and fans of the late media personality have promised to tune in and also celebrate their fav's life

Pearl Shongwe's co-workers, close family, and friends will converge at the SABC studios on Wednesday, 16 November, to commemorate the star's life.

The SABC has announced that a memorial service for the late Pearl Shongwe will be held on Wednesday. Image: @pearlshongwe.

Source: Instagram

The media personality who was famous for hosting the Daily Thetha and reading the news bulletin passed away at her Polo Fields home in Johannesburg. The cause of death is yet to be announced, but reports circulating on social media revealed that she died in her sleep.

According to TimesLIVE, Metro FM will host a memorial service at the SABC studios on Wednesday to celebrate Shongwe's beautiful life.

Pearl Shongwe's fans reacted to the post shared on the Metro FM Instagram account by saying they will join the live stream on social media so they too, can pay their last respects to their fav news reader:

Pearl Shongwe's fans also want to pay their last respects

@iss_shawty_csa said:

"Definitely Gonna join the show till we meet again may your beautiful soul rest in eternal peace you're sorely missed so much."

@rele_khumalo commented:

"We will be waiting for you guys to advise with details for live streaming."

@senzieee added:

"It is too personal rude awakening mhlaba awunoni Rest precious Pearl."

@bandilemb noted:

"Please share the link once available."

Source: Briefly News