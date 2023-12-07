An old woman from the Eastern Cape appeared at the Mthatha Special Commercial Crimes Court for fraud

The magogo allegedly defrauded her relative of R225,000 from the Road Accident Fund

Netizens were taken aback and did not believe that a woman of her age would do this

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

South Africans were surprised when an old woman was arrested for fraud. Images: Caspar Benson and Westend61

Source: Getty Images

An 82-year-old gogo surprised the nation when she was arrested for spending R255,000 from the Road Accident Fund meant for a relative. The gogo claimed the money on her relative’s behalf and spent it on herself. She was arrested and was released on a warning.

Gogo was arrested for defrauding relative

According to TimesLIVE, the woman, Mavis Ganyaza, went to the lawyers after a relative was involved in a taxi accident. While the relative was in the hospital, the relative approached the lawyers and deposited the money into Ganyaza’s account. When the victim went to the Road Accident Fund and enquired about her application, they were told that the application was successful and the money was transferred to Mavis’s account.

When the police investigated, they discovered that Ganyaza submitted documents to the attorneys and claimed she was the rightful recipient of the money. The money was then paid into her account. She appeared in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes court on 6 December and was released, where she is expected to return in January.

Netizens left speechless

South Africans on Facebook were stunned that an old woman like her would commit a crime.

Themba Mofokeng remarked:

“She is a few years from the grave, but she loves money like some who still have 82 years to live.”

Letheve Mantsho joked:

“I know her. She bought a Polo Vivo, camp chair and cooler box with that money. Gogo Skhotheni.”

Frank Stobber theorised:

“In Gogo’s defence, I don’t think she spent it alone, and also, why was it only R225,000?”

Chantal Govender opined:

“Lol, at 82, what can they do now? Arrest her? She probably won’t live long enough to complete her punishment. But guess what: she enjoyed that R225,000.”

Woman arrested for insurance fraud

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a 49-year-old woman was arrested for insurance fraud after being suspected of killing family members.

The woman was arrested in Tshwane after police conducted a 2-month-long investigation. The cops received a tip-off from the suspects’ relatives after one of their relatives mysteriously died. South Africans were shocked and dubbed her another Rosemary Ndlovu.

