An 8-year-old child from the Free State was allegedly raped and killed after she went missing for two days

The young girl's mother revealed that she noticed late in the evening that her daughter hadn't come back home from playing with her friends

Netizens were shattered by the death of the little girl and cried for

South Africans prayed for the woman whose daughter was sexually assaulted and killed. Images: Milan Markovic and Kelvin Murray

An 8-year-old girl was raped and killed, and her body was found behind a church in Lindley, Free State. The little girl was allegedly sexually assaulted before she was killed after going missing for two days. South Africans were horrified at the terrible loss and remarked on how unsafe Mzansi had become for children.

8 year-old girl's body found

According to TimesLIVE, the South African Police Service took a 27-year-old suspect in for questioning after a community member found the little girl's body behind a place of worship. The child allegedly left home without supervision, and her mother believed she was playing with her friends.

When evening came, and the clock struck 10 pm, the mother became worried when her child didn't return and called the police, who filed a missing person report. Two days later, a resident was passing by the church when she found the body. Horrified, she immediately called the police, and when they arrived at the scene, they found her body, which had bruises on her neck. Police also believed that she was raped.

The country shook in fear

South Africans on Facebook were livid that the crime took place.

Deon Stapelfeldt wrote:

“South Africa will only change once these things happen to our ministers’ and presidents’ kids.”

Makhosandile Mbulawa added:

“If the criminals are caught, they will be given a 10-year sentence, and after serving six years, the law releases them to commit more crimes.”

PJ Kelly said:

“I say this time and time again: protect your little ones. Keep them close by at all times. We live in such a sick world.”

Nonkondlo Poems exclined:

“This is terrible! The worst way to lose your child.”

Ramatee Ranala remarked:

“Our children are not safe in this country.”

Ras Magosi St Magakwe pointed out:

“It’s not safe anymore for kids to roam, even for adults. Gone are the days when every adult was a guardian in the community.”

16-year-old Machaka Radebe found dead in Bloemfontein

In another Free State incident, Briefly News reported that 16-year-old Machaka Radebe's body was found after she went missing.

Her body was found in a field in Bloemfontein, and a knife wound was found on her back. Her brother revealed that on the day she went missing, he called her phone, and a man answered, demanding ransom money for her safety. South Africans poured their condolences out to the family and her loved ones.

