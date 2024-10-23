The Portfolio Committee on Social Development has tasked the Department of Social Development to investigate fraud in its system

This was after two university students conducted a study on fraudulent registrations of the Social Relief of Distress grants

The Minister of Social Development, Sisisi Tolashe, admitted that similar allegations were brought to the department in the past

With nine years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

The Portfolio Committee of Social Development has tasked the Department to look into fraudulent SRD grants. Image: Nardus Engelbrecht/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Department of Social Development appeared before the Portfolio Committee on Social Development, which ordered it to investigate fraud regarding the Social Relief of Distress grant.

Possible fraud in SRD grant

The Portfolio committee invited two students from Stellenbosch University who conducted a study investigating the extent of fraudulent grant applications for the SRD fund. This was after they discovered they had already signed up for the grant, even though they had not applied.

Their study revealed that out of 60 students, 56 were signed up for the grant despite having no recollection of applying. The Portfolio Committee chairperson, Bridget Masango, gave them a deadline.

"Please go away and take the 30 days you have asked for to do a presentation that will satisfy the committee and the 28 million people whose money is siphoned away by fraudsters which SASSA is doing nothing about," she said.

Minister Sisisi Tolashe admitted that they did not fail to act on similar allegations made in the past.

South Africans call for action

Netizens on Facebook want heads to roll.

Scott Magxalaba said:

"Quick arrests must be made."

Nceba General said:

"It's been happening. Corruption."

Jabu Mahlangu said:

"Criminals investigating themselves here."

Mkuseli Dibela asked:

"How can cadres investigate another cadre's looting spree."

Andre Marais said:

"Name one government department that has not been destroyed in the last 30 years."

NPA uncovers corrupt Social Development Department

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka uncovered corrupt activities at the Limpopo Department of Social Development.

It was found that some employees who were appointed were hired without qualifications.

Source: Briefly News