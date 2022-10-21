Duduzane Zuma shared a video of where he grew up in Mozambique, and South Africans appreciated the sentiment

The Son of the former president of the country is currently on a campaign to contest the position of ANC president in December this year

Folks from across the country gave their opinion on the video, with many loving it while others were somewhat critical of it

Duduzane Zuma shared a video of where he grew up in Mozambique and gave some details about the surrounding buildings.

Duduzane Zuma shared a video of where he grew up in Mozambique, and peeps adored it for the most part. Images: Duduzane Zuma For ANC President/ Facebook

The clip was uploaded on Facebook, where the presidential hopeful's account, Duduzane Zuma For ANC President, shared a caption alongside the video, which read:

"Where it all started. "

A look through his Facebook account shows that he has been very active on the campaign trail to gain support to become president. He has volunteered to give back to the community and has also helped out at several NGO's, NPO's and some small businesses.

He has also taken part in a massive effort to clean up KZN by participating in different drives and advocating for the act on his social media platform.

Most Mzansi peeps who saw the video appreciated the heart-warming sentiment of showing his old town, while some were very vocal about disliking him. See the comments below:

Smangele Mlambo said:

"How good Duduzane, at least you have a good story to tell about Moz, land of good people."

Lindile Christopher commented:

"I once served him here in Dubai. Danko for visit, Sir."

Kimcel Alex mentioned:

"I Love you so much, my guy."

Landisile Landi Gebenga shared:

"I just wanna see you in the top six along side Lamola and Mbalula very soon."

Tsheliwe Sikhakhane posted:

"Like father like Son, keep it up, Duduzane ♥️✊"

Salvation Masemola said:

"Now this made my morning wee duduzane I love this guy yoh ‍♀️"

SK Senior commented:

"Great stuff "

Corne Vd Westhuizen mentioned:

"We would appreciate it if you stay in Mozambique. South Africa can’t afford another Zuma Looter. At least you are Better looking."

