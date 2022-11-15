Professor Phakeng took to Twitter and revealed that she went to a library on Sunday night and gave many students that she found studying some chocolates to encourage them

Mzansi has applauded her for the kind gesture saying she always shows support to learners as she did the same last year

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng is the Vice-Chancellor of the highest-ranked university in Africa, the University of Cape Town

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng. Image: @FabAcademic/Twitter

Exams season is almost over, and students are looking forward to enjoying their festive break before starting a new school year.

Some students got lucky on Sunday night, 15 November, when Professor Phakeng showed up and gave them free BarOne chocolates.

Sharing the beautiful moment on Twitter, Professor Phakeng posted a video with a caption that reads:

"We're right at the end of exams, so I went to the library at 10 pm last night and found my students grinding hard, so I gave them @BarOne_SA chocolates to eat when they take a break. I didn't expect to find so many students in the library on a Sunday night, so I ran out of chocolates."

People have since flooded the comments section with beautiful reactions. @Neinei_Ngubs wrote:

"I love how They looked at you and Their faces Just lit up...We Need More people Like you on the educational sector...I swear we Go through a Lot but getting the Non Caring people at schools discourages Us even more."

@TTOfficialSA commented:

"You are such a mommy. I love this so much.May God help you rise above your haters. God bless you more and more. I wish I can get a hug from you just to to feed of that positive energy. You are such a breath of fresh air."

@_AfricanSoil:

"This student that did "phaphatha" there to say Thank You, that's a different level of showing appreciation and respect, beautiful."

UCT's Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng proudly struts in a video, speaks about the importance of perseverance

A few days ago, Briefly News published an article about other inspiring moves that professor Phakeng continues to make.

The 56-year-old professor opened up on Twitter about how important it is to stay the course of your actions. She shared a video of herself rocking her brand new pride shoes with the caption: "Stay the course! I love my new pride shoes [that] my girlchild gifted me for my birthday. Pride month is over, [but] pride is forever."

