University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng has shared her thoughts on the popular cancel culture trending on social media

Phakeng weighed in after social media users dragged her for supporting Podcast and Chill hosts MacG and Sol Phendula

She said people need to learn to address issues amicably without rushing to put others down through the cancel culture

University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng has condemned the cancel culture on social media claiming that it is toxic and needs to stop.

Mamokgethi Phakeng has taken to social media to slam the cancel culture. Getty Images and @macgunleashed

Source: UGC

She made these sentiments while addressing mounting calls to cancel controversial podcasters MacG and Sol Phenduka, who are being accused of using their platform to spread homophobic and sexist comments.

The conversation was sparked by a video that Phakeng posted on social media revealing to fans that she is an avid follower of the show, reports TimesLIVE. She wrote:

“Yes I’m a chiller.! I support young South Africans who make bold moves; they are passionate about their craft, they’re not entitled, they own who they are and go out there to make things happen for themselves. Sol Phenduka and MacG, you guys rock.”

The vice-chancellor came under fire from social media users who slammed her for supporting the show. She fired back, saying she will always support young people with good initiatives. Mamokgethi Phakeng also denounced the cancel culture, saying peeps need to educate instead of cancelling those in the wrong.

