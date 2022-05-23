An appreciative lady took to Facebook to share her pleasant experience upon visiting the Durbanville Traffic Department

Surine Marais said an employee named Zukie kept clients waiting in a queue amused and happy as well as assisted a woman in need

She expressed that Zukie brightened her day and Mzansi netizens showered the public servant with blessings

No act of kindness no matter how small is ever wasted. A dedicated staff member of the Durbanville Traffic Department proved this after an impressed client took to social media to share how grateful she was for her commendable service.

Surine Marais shared about her pleasant experience upon visiting the Traffic Department and how an employee named Zukie kept all the clients in the queue entertained and even helped a woman whose vehicle had broken down.

Surine Marais couldn't contain her gratitude after being assisted by an earnest Traffic Department employee, Zukie. Image: Surine Marais/#ImStaying/Facebook

In a sweet post shared on the #ImStaying group, Surine wrote:

“#Imstaying I need to tell you about this woman, Zukie who works at Durbanville traffic department. She has shown me today that if you are proud of your work and enjoy it you can make other people's day. She was so much fun this morning we didn't mind standing in the short queue. She made jokes and tell us she loves us.

“After we're done one lady's car didn't want to start when I call Zukie to ask for help. She just said no problem mam I'll bring my car around. Thank you for brightening up my day. May God bless you wherever you go.”

South Africans were left inspired upon reading the Facebook post, with a few saluting Zukie on her touching spirit of Ubuntu.

Sharon Small replied:

“I salute you, Zukie! May the blessings you create in others’ lives be multiplied in your life! Thank you Surine Marais for acknowledging the wonderful lady publicly.”

Lynn van der Westhuizen reacted:

“Zuki is a star! I experienced the same. She is helpful and friendly and just an absolute joy. Thank you Zuki may the Lord bless you in abundance.”

Isobel Oosthuizen shared:

“Bless your heart for going beyond your work, helping this lady, you're one awesome person!”

Kathryn Adshade wrote:

“We also experienced this fantastic woman on Friday! She is amazing, we have emailed the traffic department to let them know what a fantastic employee they have. We were dreading the process of renewing our driver’s licenses, but the whole thing was handled so well. Thanks to Zukie and the rest of the department!”

Dudu Mbatha-Manyane commented:

“Zuki you are a blessing. May your light always shine bright and May the Lord God Almighty Bless you Abundantly. We need a lot more Zukis, especially in the Government Departments. Wonderful story. Thank you for sharing.”

