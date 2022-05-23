A local woman had netizens amused after taking to social media to share on the festive occasion of her friend’s care turning a year old

In the Twitter post, @Mkdiala_ wrote that she got balloons and took the vehicle to the car wash to mark the special day

The friends also enjoyed a birthday lunch and Mzansi peeps were left with giggles in response to the uncommon gesture

A woman took to social media to share how she celebrated her friend’s car turning a year old.

Online user @Mkdiala_ shared an unexpectedly funny tweet where she disclosed how she honoured the whip’s special milestone.

A lady had Saffas amused at how she honoured her friend's car's one-year milestone. Image: @Mkdiala_/Twitter

Source: Twitter

She wrote:

“My friend’s car turns a year old today. We have a whole day dedicated to “birthday ya ngwana” I got balloons, took it to the car wash, and had a photoshoot. Now we out for the birthday lunch.”

Saffas were left both baffled and amused by the uncommon gesture and responded with banter and sweet comments on the post:

@ramosweu786 responded:

“So what is the car having for lunch.”

@_umbuyisa wrote:

“This is what I mean when I tell people to always enjoy the little things in life.”

@Cquence87 responded:

“This looks like a cool idea, especially here in RSA. Having your car for over a year without reporting it stolen is a blessing. Happy 1 year Elijah, to many more service intervals and safe road trips.”

@Green_greenly commented:

“This is actually really cute. I might just do the same for your baby.”

@thandomasanabo said:

“I am all for this! Love it.”

@emmshikuku replied:

“Happy blessed birthday car Elijah. Wishing you a life of full tanks and new tyres plus regular servicing and engine checks.”

Source: Briefly News