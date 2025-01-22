“Another VIP Client”: Lady Gives Granny Glamorous Makeover, SA Has Mixed Feelings
- A South African makeup artist tried to restore faith in her TikTok followers after getting a major thumbs down on her first viral video
- She treated her mother to a free makeover and filmed the transformation that Mzansi scored low
- This time around, her new client is her grandmother, who hoped to get her youthful glow by using cosmetics
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A TikTokker known for her flopped makeover on her mother did not lose hope and got a new “VIP client” to sit on the makeup chair.
She treated her grandmother to a makeover where she transformed her appearance with hair and makeup.
Lady gives granny glamours makeover, SA has mixed feelings
A talented makeup artist, Lehoko Malebogo, went viral again on TikTok after an underwhelming response from her TikTok friends. The hun first did a makeover on her mother, but Mzansi did not feel it.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Malebogo did not stop creating her content because of the demotivating feedback she received online. Instead, it fuelled her to do better. Recently, the hun brought in her grandmother, who was excited about her transformation:
“Another VIP client. Let’s try and see. It might come out good or bad. Guys, I just love trying out makeup; please don’t expect perfection from me and keep it respectful in the comments. POV: You turned your gogo into a baddie.”
The ouma was glammed up with gorgeous makeup and hair that complemented the look. The transformation generated 5.2 million views in a couple of days.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi reacts to lady’s giving gogo makeover
Social media had mixed feelings after seeing the transformation and shared their thoughts in a thread of 6.3K comments:
@Kanemo 2 pointed out:
“She looks very beautiful without makeup.”
@charlotmodikwe said:
“She looks like Nadia Nakai.”
@Jess.🫧 sang:
“Once a baddie, always a baddie.”
@leratomolefe807 announced:
“When I’m old, I want people to just leave me alone.”
@Situsile commented:
“Gogo has such beautiful skin.”
@Be_Bokang ❤️✈️ wrote:
“Being able to work on mature skin as a makeup artist is a big flex.”
"It got me 16.4 million views": Lady hooks TikTokkers with juicy storyline borrowed from Gilmore Girls
3 More makeup-related stories by Briefly News
- A South African lady shared her extreme makeover to get her ex-boyfriend back, Mzansi was over it
- One lady working for Big Brother Mzansi shared behind-the-scenes footage and amazed the show's fans
- A Mzansi popular content creator amazed South Africa with their R12K makeup routine in a viral TikTok video
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Chuma Nontsele (Human Interest Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a Diploma in Journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a News reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle and entertainment. You can reach her at chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za