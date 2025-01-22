A South African makeup artist tried to restore faith in her TikTok followers after getting a major thumbs down on her first viral video

She treated her mother to a free makeover and filmed the transformation that Mzansi scored low

This time around, her new client is her grandmother, who hoped to get her youthful glow by using cosmetics

A TikTokker known for her flopped makeover on her mother did not lose hope and got a new “VIP client” to sit on the makeup chair.

She treated her grandmother to a makeover where she transformed her appearance with hair and makeup.

Lady gives granny glamours makeover, SA has mixed feelings

A talented makeup artist, Lehoko Malebogo, went viral again on TikTok after an underwhelming response from her TikTok friends. The hun first did a makeover on her mother, but Mzansi did not feel it.

Malebogo did not stop creating her content because of the demotivating feedback she received online. Instead, it fuelled her to do better. Recently, the hun brought in her grandmother, who was excited about her transformation:

“Another VIP client. Let’s try and see. It might come out good or bad. Guys, I just love trying out makeup; please don’t expect perfection from me and keep it respectful in the comments. POV: You turned your gogo into a baddie.”

The ouma was glammed up with gorgeous makeup and hair that complemented the look. The transformation generated 5.2 million views in a couple of days.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s giving gogo makeover

Social media had mixed feelings after seeing the transformation and shared their thoughts in a thread of 6.3K comments:

@Kanemo 2 pointed out:

“She looks very beautiful without makeup.”

@charlotmodikwe said:

“She looks like Nadia Nakai.”

@Jess.🫧🩶 sang:

“Once a baddie, always a baddie.”

@leratomolefe807 announced:

“When I’m old, I want people to just leave me alone.”

@Situsile commented:

“Gogo has such beautiful skin.”

@Be_Bokang ❤️✈️ wrote:

“Being able to work on mature skin as a makeup artist is a big flex.”

