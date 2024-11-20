A TikTok video showcasing a modern R20k 4-room shack with sleek interiors is going viral in Mzansi

The video, now at 5.3 million views, highlights the home’s unique design that looks miles apart from typical shacks

South Africans are impressed, and flooding the comments with questions on how to get their hands on one of these stylish homes

A man showed off the interior and exterior of a beautiful shack. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @modern_shack/TikTok

Who says shacks can’t be fancy? A video showing a stunning 4-room shack is taking Mzansi by storm.

Man shares affordable shack plug

Unlike the typical structures you might expect, this sleek home features a polished exterior and beautiful interiors. According to the TikTokker @modern_shack who posted the clip, people can buy one for R20,500.

The video gives a full tour of the home, both inside and out, from its neat layout to its modern finishes.

Shack video goes TikTok viral

The video is sitting on 5.3 million views, and it's clear why people are calling it the ultimate plug.

Watch the video below:

The comments section is flooded with questions from interested buyers, who are curious about the process to get one.

See some comments below:

@ogstaccz said:

"I am not buying a house anymore that's what I want right there."

@esme8320 posted:

"Why can't the government buy this for the people. Better then what they put up. 😔"

@brutalfruits commented:

"Does this R20k include everything that I in this video or what?"

@thandimogapi wrote:

"Can you do this in Qwaqwa Free State? And how much?"

@nqobile_thomben_lihle shared:

"Life is very hard when you live at your grandparents' house constantly being reminded that you must leave! I want this for me and my 2 boys. Peace of mind. Just need to find proper land first."

@user8227473434948 posted:

"Wow, I want this."

@kalil stated:

"It's not a shack when it's like that, it's a house. ❤️"

@Karabomoloi6291 added:

"This is nice a person can just buy land and build this. 😩"

@vbby446 asked:

"Are the wardrobes and kitchen cabinets included?"

Modern shack with nice interior impresses SA

Source: Briefly News