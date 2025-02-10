Lady Shares Her Wedding Day Prep After 2 Years of Planning, Netizens Give Praise: “So Happy for You”
- A woman posted a clip of her getting ready for her special day and people applauded her for following through with her plan
- The bride-to-be shared a vlog detailing the ins and outs of the day, including her make-up preparations and outfits
- Folks online congratulated her on her special occasion, while some shared their wishes to be married in the future as well
A wife-in-the-making took to the socials to share her wedding day prep after planning the special event for two years. People were so happy for her and dished out heartfelt congratulations, while others hoped they could be next.
A special vlog for a special day
rue.fayie shared the clip on TikTok with her thousands of followers. She starts the vlog by detailing the beginning of the day. She shares how she was surprised that she and her bridesmaids were able to wake up early and prepare after having such a long night.
Watch the clip below:
The day went smoothly
rue.fayie shared clips of the different stages of her wedding preparations. She talked about how she was hungry at one point and also gave a massive shout-out to the make-up and hairstylist. The energy in the video is filled with so much positivity and excitement, as shown on the bridesmaids' faces.
Netizens shared the happy moment with the bride-to-be and wished her the best. Read the comments below:
@Len said:
"The clip of you and Mama dancing... 😭😍💙"
@mati.annah👭🏾💕commented:
"Never been so excited for a stranger! 🥺❤️ So happy for you."
@bertienyashaamunj noted:
"Ruvimbo, I'm truly happy for you. May God bless your union, l always knew God was going to do right by you 🙏🏽 and He has!"
@miss_Haven💜nathly🤍🖤 mentioned:
"Loving the relationship of you and your mom, in love ❤"
@Demetria 🎀 stated:
"The hairdresser, she is the best, she once did my hair when I was in Harare #Australia"
@ottilie j Johannes said:
"Congratulations 🎊🎊🎊 Am next, in Jesus' name."
@Charly commented:
"I wish I could like this video twice, such a beautiful video! Congratulations ❤️"
