People across the country congratulated her on her gleeful union and shared their relationship experiences

The tearful lady shared her thoughts about her marriage while Mzansi listened with compassion. Images: @loratophefo/ TikTok, Tim Robberts/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A joyful lady shared her happy thoughts about her marriage and the journey towards it online. South Africans joined in on the wholesome reflections and shared the happy moment with the content spouse.

A tale of sadness turns to hope

The 10-minute story told by TikTokker @loratophefo was emotionally raw and honest in a way that people across the country adored. The clip, posted on TikTok by the wedded woman, details the journey she had to go through and how she had lost hope in getting married for a long time.

Watch the video below:

Answered prayers

She told her story of how she would sit with her Bible and pray passionately to find a man who would lead her spiritually and to be closer to God. The lady then went on to share her insecurities with her audience and how much she hated being tall as she saw it as an obstacle to finding a man.

The lady was accompanied by her dad on her special day. Image: @loratophefo/ TikTok

Source: TikTok

For a very long time, she thought she was unattractive because most men would not approach her. That was until she met her future husband. Many women were inspired by this tale. Read the comments below:

@Sego asked:

"Beautiful story 🤍 How did you get through the insecurities? After getting married , did that all go away? How was the healing journey in regard to that?"

@Kholiswa commented:

"I cried until I couldn't cry more, I have given up seriously, the prayers I planted, the promises I received from God 😭😭 🚶🏽‍♀️🚶🏽‍♀️🚶"

@MissD stated:

"Your story my story the only difference is that am still single, maybe it's because I didn't pray enough like you did. All the best and God bless your marriage."

@NtabieNtsele said:

"Stop it I'm going to cry 🥺 Because I’ve always felt too unattractive to be someone’s kingdom spouse.. this gives me hope💕"

@Lana noted:

"I needed to hear this ♥️ Thank you Sisi."

@Ziziphozikankulunkulu commented:

"Thank you sisi, I needed this."

