Woman Shares Marriage Journey, SA Joins in Her Happiness: “Stop It, I’m Going To Cry”
- A lady told an emotional tale of her marriage and Mzansi couldn't hold back the tears from hearing the happy news
- The wedded woman shared how she didn't believe that she would get married for a long time and expressed her joy to her audience
- People across the country congratulated her on her gleeful union and shared their relationship experiences
A joyful lady shared her happy thoughts about her marriage and the journey towards it online. South Africans joined in on the wholesome reflections and shared the happy moment with the content spouse.
A tale of sadness turns to hope
The 10-minute story told by TikTokker @loratophefo was emotionally raw and honest in a way that people across the country adored. The clip, posted on TikTok by the wedded woman, details the journey she had to go through and how she had lost hope in getting married for a long time.
Answered prayers
She told her story of how she would sit with her Bible and pray passionately to find a man who would lead her spiritually and to be closer to God. The lady then went on to share her insecurities with her audience and how much she hated being tall as she saw it as an obstacle to finding a man.
For a very long time, she thought she was unattractive because most men would not approach her. That was until she met her future husband. Many women were inspired by this tale. Read the comments below:
@Sego asked:
"Beautiful story 🤍 How did you get through the insecurities? After getting married , did that all go away? How was the healing journey in regard to that?"
@Kholiswa commented:
"I cried until I couldn't cry more, I have given up seriously, the prayers I planted, the promises I received from God 😭😭 🚶🏽♀️🚶🏽♀️🚶"
@MissD stated:
"Your story my story the only difference is that am still single, maybe it's because I didn't pray enough like you did. All the best and God bless your marriage."
@NtabieNtsele said:
"Stop it I'm going to cry 🥺 Because I’ve always felt too unattractive to be someone’s kingdom spouse.. this gives me hope💕"
@Lana noted:
"I needed to hear this ♥️ Thank you Sisi."
@Ziziphozikankulunkulu commented:
"Thank you sisi, I needed this."
