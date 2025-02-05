A man shared a video of his woman coming home drunk after a night out carrying ciders after leaving him at home with their child

The woman unable to stand properly, humorously defended her night out while the man expressed frustration and confusion, in the TikTok video that went viral

Social media users flooded the comment section, amused after watching the viral clip, with many rooting for Nolwazi for giving the man a taste of his own medicine

A man confronted his woman who came home late from partying about being drunk. Image: @ngcobomcostaricco

A humorous and slightly heated exchange began when a woman came home tipsy from the groove, returning to her boyfriend and child, leaving social media users entertained.

The exchange went viral after it was shared, under the TikTok handle @ngcobomcostaricco, gaining 1.7M views, 129K likes and 9.4K comments from social media users who found the woman hilarious.

The woman arrives back tipsy from the groove

In the video, Nolwazi enters the room to find her frustrated man, who questions her about her late night, asking where she had been and why she didn't answer his calls. The woman, unable to stand properly, responds casually, admitting she went out and confirming to her boyfriend that he was right about not hearing the phone at the groove.

Annoyed, he questions why she left him at home with their child, to which she responds that she wants them to bond. The man's frustration grows as he asks where he plans to sleep, insisting she shouldn't be next to him and their child.

Mzansi has no sympathy for the man

Social media users quickly flooded the comments, showing love for the woman, Nolwazi, and celebrating her carefree, independent spirit. Many joked about throwing her a party, with others praising her for representing sisterhood. The video went viral, making Nolwazi an unexpected social media hero for a night out that many found both funny and relatable.

A man was left home to look after his baby by the baby mama who went out to the groove. Image: @ngcobomcostaricco

User @Mpho;) said:

"Nolwazi for president 💕😂😂."

User @Andile Duze added:

"😂This guy needs to chill 😅."

User @Simangele said:

"Nolwazi is a true definition of 'what you do to me I can do it 10x more'."

User @Melanin In Berlin 🇿🇦|🇩🇪 commented:

"Bafo it’s your child too! You’re the father not the baby sitter. Leave Nolwazi to enjoy life bathong 😭."

User @Mrs M said:

"Nolwazi sisterhood is very proud of you😂😂."

User @user6287790044465 added:

"Every girl must be like Nolwazi🤣🤣🤣."

