A man with 17 wives and 84 children shared his polygamous lifestyle with a shocked foreign reporter

The reporter, who has just one wife, left the man amused after sharing that he only had one, in a clip shared on Instagram

Social media users flooded the comment, shocked and amused by the man's lifestyle, with many wondering if he knew all his kids' names

A man shared that he fathered 84 children with his 17 children. Image: @kalyugcamahabharat

A video shared online captured the attention of social media users worldwide, showcasing a conversation between a foreign reporter and a man with a polygamous family.

The video was posted on the Instagram account @kalyugcamahabhara, attracting many likes and comments from social media users who were in awe.

The man boasts about his family

The heart of the clip takes place outside the man's homestead, where some of his wives and children are seen sitting in the compound. In the video, the polygamous man who is on crutches, standing next to the reporter and another guy.

The reporter asks the man how many kids he has and he boastfully says 84 children and 17 wives. Visibly shocked, congratulates him and shares that he has only one wife, prompting the father of 84 to burst into laughter.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Social media users are stunned by the man's large family

The clip went viral after it was shared online, sparking a wide range of reactions from the online community. Many viewers were astounded by the size of the man's family, with some questioning how he manages time with all his wives, while others wondered how he supports such a large family.

A man with multiple wives flexed having almost 100 kids. Credit: SolStock

User @youssefzyadpt shared:

"He needs a city alone to live with his family 😂."

User @luminous1357 said:

"Only one wife....having one wife is funny for him..😂😂."

User @boz.hog added:

"I'm more interested in how he supports his family."

User @sumita_k_pavithran shared:

"That's a lot of wives 😂😂."

User @swaymoneygocrazy said:

"The way he laughed after he said he only got one wife cruciall😂😂."

User @lui_7 asked:

"How many jobs does he work to support them all?"

