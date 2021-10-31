Kelly Khumalo Will Feature a Guest Judge on IdolsSA, Viewers Excited

Kelly Khumalo will finally grace South African screens as a guest judge on Idols SA

She revealed that she would be appearing on the popular reality TV show to the delight of her fans

Fans took to the internet to celebrate the fact the Kelly would finally feature as a judge on the show

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Idols SA viewers are in for a treat on Halloween, Kelly Khumalo will finally appear on the popular reality show.

Since Somizi stepped back from his duties as a judge after his personal life became the topic of public discussion, Idols SA has been hosting guest judges on the show.

Kelly Khumalo has gotten fans excited with the prospect of seeing her as a judge on Idols SA. Photo credit: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Khumalo shared the exciting news on her Instagram page, revealing that she will appear as a guest judge. She captioned the post with the following:

"HerVocalHighness will be gracing the @idolssa judging panel tomorrow, do tune in. "

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media users took to the internet in reaction to the news

teemunars:

"The best for last ❤️❤️❤️ will definitely watch."

tebatsoteebbys:

"❤️Can't wait for mama Christian ."

lungelo_dludla:

"I've been waiting for this, ngathi ungaba I judge ungabe usahamba."

sassi_porche:

"well done, I'm proud of the good work that God almighty is doing in your life.. @kellykhumaloza."

official_kiwe:

"Can you please stay there forever? We can do with your sense of humour."

Somizi Mhlongo refuses to be shadowed in darkness, finds light even in the toughest times

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo has been going through a lot since his estranged hubby Mohale Motaung publicly made abuse allegations against him.

Clearing his head, Somizi has come to the realisation that when things get tough, you just have to find things to be happy for, there is always something.

Taking to social media, Somizi posted two snaps of him with his lit whip and captioned the post with “Sometimes all you gotta say is THANK YOU.”

This is the kind of attitude that will get Somgaga through any challenge he is faced with.

Mzansi torn over Nqobie's Idols SA exit: "We failed Nqobie as a country"

In similar news, Idols SA has gotten to the point in the competition where every elimination feels devastating. That feeling was no different for fans of 29-year-old singer Nqobie after she was sent home far before fans feel she should have been.

Nqobie Linda is a 29-year-old singer from Pimville, Soweto. The singer won over the hearts of many on Idols SA with her Zonke-like sound. Through her time in the competition, she managed to build quite a fanbase for herself with 13K followers on Instagram.

Source: Briefly.co.za